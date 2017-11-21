WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) released today its most recent quarterly data report, offering an in-depth look at cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and broader global regenerative medicine sector trends and metrics in the third quarter of 2017.

Using information provided by ARM's data partner Informa, the quarterly data report details industry-specific statistics compiled from more than 843 cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and other regenerative medicine companies worldwide, including total financings, partnerships and other deals, clinical trial information, key clinical data events and current legislative and regulatory priorities.

The Q3 2017 data report also features commentary from ARM's recently held Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, including insights from Bob Azelby, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Juno Therapeutics; Nick Colangelo, President and CEO, Vericel Corporation; and Pascal Touchon, SVP and Global Head, Cell and Gene, Novartis Oncology.

"Therapies in this sector are making strong clinical progress and are now reaching the market, to the benefit of patients," said Janet Lynch Lambert, ARM's Chief Executive Officer. "As the year draws to a close, we can celebrate the growing awareness among patients, regulators, and legislators of the immense promise and near-term potential of this sector."

Highlighted findings from the Q3 2017 data report include:

Globally, companies active in gene and cellular therapies and other regenerative medicines raised more than $6.1 billion in the first three quarters of 2017, $1.8 billion in Q3 alone. The report also includes financial data broken out by technology and financing type.

There were 934 clinical trials underway worldwide at the close of the third quarter 2017, with more than 53 percent of those in oncology and nearly 10 percent in cardiovascular disorders. The report also includes figures on clinical trials by phase and indication, as well as by technology type.

Areas of regulatory and legislative priority moving into the close of 2017 include securing favorable coverage and reimbursement policies for cell and gene therapies and other regenerative medicine products; continuing to engage with FDA on its implementation of its Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation; along with the main EU trade organizations in Europe, continuing to advocate for improvements of GMO requirements for clinical trials with gene therapies in Europe; broadening stakeholder awareness of genome-edited somatic cell approaches to treating and potentially curing diseases and disorders; and more.

ARM will continue to update this information through new reports to be released after the close of each quarter, tracking sector performance, key financial information, clinical trial numbers and clinical data events.

The report is available online here. For more information, please visit www.alliancerm.org or contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 270 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

