Total corporate funding in the solar sector has slipped slightly in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2016 reports Mercom Capital, despite increases in global VC funding and M&A transactions. Some strong quarterly gains were, however, recorded. Downstream remains a key funding focus.

According to its Solar funding and M&A 2017 Third Quarter Report, total corporate funding in the solar sector slipped from US$7.5 billion raised in 125 deals in the first nine months of 2016, to $7.1 billion raised in 143 deals in 2017. Both are a far cry from 2014 and 2015, when both the number of deals and transaction amounts were significantly higher.

Bucking the downward trend, global VC funding for the first nine months of the year rose to $985 million, slightly higher than the $925 million raised during the same period of 2016. Quarterly, meanwhile, it more than doubled in Q3, from $269 million raised in ...

