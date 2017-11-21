The consultancy's 2017 study finds that the global cost of utility-scale solar has reached an unsubsidized LCOE of under $50 per megawatt-hour, making new solar cost-competitive with running existing coal or nuclear plants.

There is perhaps no single factor that is driving the exponential growth of solar and wind technologies as much as the continual reductions in cost. Earlier this month consultancy Lazard gave its latest numbers to this phenomenon, reporting that the global mean levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of solar fell 10% from 2016 to 2017 to reach $50 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for crystalline silicon utility-scale solar.

The consultancy did not provide a mean figure for utility-scale thin-film solar, however the range of prices offered is $43-$48/MWh, and the mid-range here is again 10% lower than in 2016.

This makes utility-scale solar the 2nd-cheapest form of new electricity generation after wind, which came in lower at $45/MWh. These ongoing cost declines of solar allowed it to come in cheaper than combined-cycle gas generation as early as 2015, and according to Lazard in 2017 crystalline silicon utility-scale ...

