sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,569 Euro		+2,236
+5,99 %
WKN: A0DQP8 ISIN: BMG540501027 Ticker-Symbol: LBJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZARD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAZARD LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,484
40,59
17:29
40,50
40,582
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAZARD LTD
LAZARD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAZARD LTD39,569+5,99 %