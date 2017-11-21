Ripple News UpdateYesterday, a Reddit user named "kidfromkansas" posted instructions for other XRP fans to petition Coinbase. They want the currency listed beside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. (Source: "(How To): Request XRP be added to Coinbase," Reddit, November 20, 2017.)Overnight, the post became extremely popular, with many of the readers saying that they filled out a complaint form. This is the kind of Ripple news.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...