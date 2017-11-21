According to a recent survey*, most people would be interested in an app that enabled us to meet real people, get involved in activities, go out, have fun and make new friends.

Co-founder, Daniela Vidas, puts it best when she says, 'we all like to stay connected through social apps, but we also want more than remote interaction. And we need an alternative to dating apps, since we're not all looking for dates.'

Meet Pal, the new app that works in the friend-zone, connects you to activities and lets you meet up with people around you, who like to do the same things as you. Which can mean anything active, from finding a running buddy, someone who is joining you for drinks, mums meet ups or finding a travel partner.

Pal doesn't have any dating app agendas, so it's ideal if you've recently moved, and want to get to know some friends locally. It works brilliantly for finding new activities to try, and people to try them with. It's perfect for widening your existing social circle. And it even comes in handy for those spur of the moment times when you suddenly feel like seeing a movie, but don't feel like going solo.

Pal is free to download, free to use, and couldn't be easier: you create a personal profile, post an activity, and invite others to join. But innovative Pal also lets you create group profiles, and post group activities too. You can also search Pal by activity; see who's doing what, when and where, then send a request to join, if you're interested.

Unlike most social apps, Pal allows you to set accurate preferences, and you control who makes contact with you. So it's easy to stay in the friend-zone, without any potential awkwardness or unwanted attention. No surprise that over 65% of early Pal adopters are female and it's also proving popular within the LGBTQ community.

Pal initially launched in London statistically proven to be the loneliest city in the UK. The app received a positive first response, plus lots of international interest, and is available worldwide. But it's still essentially about making friends locally, sharing free time productively, joining in activities, and connecting with real people.

Pal is free to download on iOS or Android and available globally. For more information and to download the app, visit the Pal website.

*Google Surveys in London, across UK and Germany. 2000 people were asked, 'would you be interested in an app to meet new people for activities in your free time?' 52% said yes, but hadn't found right app. 6% were already using a non-dating app. 42% were not interested.

