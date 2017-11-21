Missguided Named the Amazon Digital Business of the Year

LONDON, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

*Missguided honoured with prestigious Lloyds Bank National Business Award*

*Winners across all categories revealed at gala dinner ceremony last night*

*Sir Mo Farah headline speaker of the evening*

Missguided were named winners of the Amazon Digital Business of the Year Award at the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards gala dinner ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane. This award recognises those best optimising all aspects of ecommerce to achieve growth and strong financial performance through exceptional customer experience.

Founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi, Missguided is a global fashion online retailer aimed at females aged 16-35; the brand is on a mission to empower females globally to be confident in themselves and the first Missguided flagship store opened in London in 2016.

Rachael Dennis, Brand Marketing Manager at Missguided said, "We're delighted to have won the Amazon Digital Business of the Year award. 2017 has been a great year for the brand with the launch of our second retail store at Bluewater, Kent and the launch of our global campaign with model Jourdan Dunn. The teams have done (and continue to do) an amazing job and this award is testament to that."

The judges felt that Missguided's success has been built on a deep understanding of their customers and relentless innovation on their behalf. With millions of followers across social media and a recent move in to physical retail, they are a truly inspirational British digital business.

"It's great to see digital technology enabling growing businesses like the team at Misguided to raise the bar when it comes to customer satisfaction," said Simon Donegan, Head of Seller Services, Amazon UK."Misguided are a fantastic example of how digital businesses are boosting the overall economy, creating high quality jobs up and down the UK - we're delighted to congratulate them on their success."



Over 1200 business leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians and media representatives gathered at the Grosvenor House Hotel for the 16th annual National Business Awards, and together continued the celebration of the Best of British Ambition. The Awards were presented by BBC Breakfasts Naga Munchetty and welcomed Mo Farah as headline speaker.

The winners across all 16 categories included SDS Limited, which triumphed as The Lloyds Bank Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year, Concrete Canvas winner of the Samsung Innovation Award, and Accesso, winner of the Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year. *see footnotes for all winners

Alan Rubenstein, CEO of Pension Protection Fund was named Keys Business Concierge Leader of the Year. This award recognises the personal imprint of the UK's most high profile leaders and industry champions from the private, public and third sectors. The finalists were judged on their achievements as business leaders over the last 18 months, and their personal achievements in the course of their career.

Nina Wright, Chief Commercial Officer & Transformation Director of UBM EMEA, organisers of the event said: "Another fabulous ceremony celebrating the best of British ambition. The Lloyds Bank National Business Awards are the UK's most recognised business accolade, a chance for these flourishing companies to celebrate their achievements in the diverse company of others recognised for high performance. Congratulations to all of our finalists and of course, the 2017 winners."

*2017 National Business Award Winners:

The Lloyds Bank New Business of the year: Signal (London)

The Duke of York Award for University Entrepreneurship: Coventry University (Coventry)

The Vonage Nexmo Business Enabler of the year: Close Brothers Retail Finance (London)

The Smith & Williamson Scale-Up Business of the year: Perkbox (London)

The Inflexion Entrepreneur of the year: Bill Holmes of Radius Payment Solutions (Crewe)

The Lloyds Bank Exporter of the year: J&C Joel (Sowerby Bridge)

The Amazon Digital Business of the year: Missguided (Manchester)

The Lloyds Bank Positive Social Impact Award: Ashley Community Housing (Bristol)

The Customer Focus Award: Travel Counsellors (Manchester)

The Business Award for Sustainability Sponsored by Grichan Partnerships: English Tea Shop (London)

The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the year: Maria & Sara Trechman of Well & Truly (London)

The Samsung Innovation Award: Concrete Canvas (PontyPridd)

The Howard Kennedy Employer of the year: Alderman Tooling Ltd (Plymouth)

The Lloyds Bank Small to Medium-Sized Business of the year: SDS Limited (Biddisham)

The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the year: Accesso (Twyford)

The Keys Business Concierge Leader of the year: Alan Rubenstein, CEO, Pension Protection Fund

