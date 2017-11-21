Global Superconductors Markets 2017-2022 - Applications, Materials, and Other Enabling Technologies

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superconductors: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Superconductivity Applications Should Reach $8.8 Billion by 2022 from $6.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.5%

This report addresses trends in superconductivity technology and the global market for superconductivity applications during the period from 2016 through 2022, including:

Science, research, and technology development.

Healthcare.

Electric utilities.

Computing.

Transportation.

Communications.

Military/defense.

Other applications.

Report Includes

78 data tables and 29 additional tables

An overview of the global market for superconductors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the developing market for superconducting applications, materials, and other enabling technologies

Assessments of expected technological and market trends in the longer term

Evaluations of superconducting technologies that are expected to influence the market through 2022

Profiles of key players in the emerging superconductivity industry

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

General Description of Superconductivity

Superconducting Materials

Applications and End Uses

Market Size and Segmentation

4: Superconducting Materials and Technologies

Superconducting Materials

Current Research in Superconductivity

5: Superconducting Magnet Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Magnets

6: Superconducting Transformer Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Transformers

7: Superconducting Electric Generator Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Generators

8: Superconducting Electric Motor Technologies and Applications

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Electric Motors

9: Fault Current Limiter (FCL) Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

10: Superconducting Power Storage Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Power Storage Systems

11: Superconducting Current Lead Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Current Leads

12: Superconducting Cable Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Cable

13: Superconducting Integrated Circuit (IC) Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Markets for Superconducting ICs

14: Superconducting RadioFrequency (RF) and MicrowaveFilter Technologies and Applications

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Markets

15: Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) Technologies and Markets

Technology

End Uses

Suppliers

Markets

16: Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Analysis

17: Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.

Alstom

American Magnetics Inc.

American Superconductor Corp.

Asg Superconductors SPA

Babcock Noell Gmbh

Bruker Energy And Supercon Technologies Inc.

Colorado Superconductor Corp.

Cryoelectra Gmbh

Cryomagnetics Inc.

Cryoton Ltd.

Diboride Conductors Ltd.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

Evico Gmbh

Fuji Electric Co.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Gridon

Hitachi Ltd.

HTS-110 Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research Inc.

Hypres Inc.

Innova Superconductor Technology

Isco International Llc

Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Janis Research Co. Inc.

Karlsruher Institut Fur Technologie

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Luvata Pori OY

Maglev 2000

Metal Oxide Technologies Inc.

Neocera Inc.

Nexans

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oxford Instruments Plc

Oxford Superconducting Technology LP

Quantum Design Inc.

Royal Philips Electronics BV

Scientific Magnetics

Siemens AG

Spx Transformer Solutions Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superpower Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

