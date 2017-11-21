sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.11.2017 | 17:31
Global Superconductors Markets 2017-2022 - Applications, Materials, and Other Enabling Technologies

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superconductors: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Superconductivity Applications Should Reach $8.8 Billion by 2022 from $6.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.5%

This report addresses trends in superconductivity technology and the global market for superconductivity applications during the period from 2016 through 2022, including:

  • Science, research, and technology development.
  • Healthcare.
  • Electric utilities.
  • Computing.
  • Transportation.
  • Communications.
  • Military/defense.
  • Other applications.

Report Includes

  • 78 data tables and 29 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for superconductors
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
  • Analysis of the developing market for superconducting applications, materials, and other enabling technologies
  • Assessments of expected technological and market trends in the longer term
  • Evaluations of superconducting technologies that are expected to influence the market through 2022
  • Profiles of key players in the emerging superconductivity industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • General Description of Superconductivity
  • Superconducting Materials
  • Applications and End Uses
  • Market Size and Segmentation

4: Superconducting Materials and Technologies

  • Superconducting Materials
  • Current Research in Superconductivity

5: Superconducting Magnet Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Magnets

6: Superconducting Transformer Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Transformers

7: Superconducting Electric Generator Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Generators

8: Superconducting Electric Motor Technologies and Applications

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Electric Motors

9: Fault Current Limiter (FCL) Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

10: Superconducting Power Storage Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Power Storage Systems

11: Superconducting Current Lead Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Current Leads

12: Superconducting Cable Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Market for Superconducting Cable

13: Superconducting Integrated Circuit (IC) Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Markets for Superconducting ICs

14: Superconducting RadioFrequency (RF) and MicrowaveFilter Technologies and Applications

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Markets

15: Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) Technologies and Markets

  • Technology
  • End Uses
  • Suppliers
  • Markets

16: Patent Review/New Developments

  • Patent Analysis

17: Company Profiles

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.
  • Alstom
  • American Magnetics Inc.
  • American Superconductor Corp.
  • Asg Superconductors SPA
  • Babcock Noell Gmbh
  • Bruker Energy And Supercon Technologies Inc.
  • Colorado Superconductor Corp.
  • Cryoelectra Gmbh
  • Cryomagnetics Inc.
  • Cryoton Ltd.
  • Diboride Conductors Ltd.
  • D-Wave Systems Inc.
  • Eriez Manufacturing Co.
  • Evico Gmbh
  • Fuji Electric Co.
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Gridon
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • HTS-110 Ltd.
  • Hyper Tech Research Inc.
  • Hypres Inc.
  • Innova Superconductor Technology
  • Isco International Llc
  • Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Janis Research Co. Inc.
  • Karlsruher Institut Fur Technologie
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Luvata Pori OY
  • Maglev 2000
  • Metal Oxide Technologies Inc.
  • Neocera Inc.
  • Nexans
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Oxford Instruments Plc
  • Oxford Superconducting Technology LP
  • Quantum Design Inc.
  • Royal Philips Electronics BV
  • Scientific Magnetics
  • Siemens AG
  • Spx Transformer Solutions Inc.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc.
  • Superpower Inc.
  • Toshiba Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fzhr7/superconductors

