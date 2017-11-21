Global Superconductors Markets 2017-2022 - Applications, Materials, and Other Enabling Technologies

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Superconductors: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Superconductivity Applications Should Reach $8.8 Billion by 2022 from $6.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.5%
This report addresses trends in superconductivity technology and the global market for superconductivity applications during the period from 2016 through 2022, including:
- Science, research, and technology development.
- Healthcare.
- Electric utilities.
- Computing.
- Transportation.
- Communications.
- Military/defense.
- Other applications.
Report Includes
- 78 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for superconductors
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the developing market for superconducting applications, materials, and other enabling technologies
- Assessments of expected technological and market trends in the longer term
- Evaluations of superconducting technologies that are expected to influence the market through 2022
- Profiles of key players in the emerging superconductivity industry
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- General Description of Superconductivity
- Superconducting Materials
- Applications and End Uses
- Market Size and Segmentation
4: Superconducting Materials and Technologies
- Superconducting Materials
- Current Research in Superconductivity
5: Superconducting Magnet Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Magnets
6: Superconducting Transformer Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Transformers
7: Superconducting Electric Generator Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Generators
8: Superconducting Electric Motor Technologies and Applications
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Electric Motors
9: Fault Current Limiter (FCL) Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)
10: Superconducting Power Storage Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Power Storage Systems
11: Superconducting Current Lead Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Current Leads
12: Superconducting Cable Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Market for Superconducting Cable
13: Superconducting Integrated Circuit (IC) Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Markets for Superconducting ICs
14: Superconducting RadioFrequency (RF) and MicrowaveFilter Technologies and Applications
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Markets
15: Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) Technologies and Markets
- Technology
- End Uses
- Suppliers
- Markets
16: Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Analysis
17: Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.
- Alstom
- American Magnetics Inc.
- American Superconductor Corp.
- Asg Superconductors SPA
- Babcock Noell Gmbh
- Bruker Energy And Supercon Technologies Inc.
- Colorado Superconductor Corp.
- Cryoelectra Gmbh
- Cryomagnetics Inc.
- Cryoton Ltd.
- Diboride Conductors Ltd.
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Eriez Manufacturing Co.
- Evico Gmbh
- Fuji Electric Co.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Gridon
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HTS-110 Ltd.
- Hyper Tech Research Inc.
- Hypres Inc.
- Innova Superconductor Technology
- Isco International Llc
- Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- Janis Research Co. Inc.
- Karlsruher Institut Fur Technologie
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Luvata Pori OY
- Maglev 2000
- Metal Oxide Technologies Inc.
- Neocera Inc.
- Nexans
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Oxford Instruments Plc
- Oxford Superconducting Technology LP
- Quantum Design Inc.
- Royal Philips Electronics BV
- Scientific Magnetics
- Siemens AG
- Spx Transformer Solutions Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc.
- Superpower Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
