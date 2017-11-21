The global central venous catheter (CVCs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005528/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global central venous catheters market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global CVC market by material (PVC, teflon, polyurethane, polyethylene, and silicone), by design (single lumen CVCs, double lumen CVCs, and multi-lumen CVCs), by end-users (hospitals and ASCs), and by product (tunneled CVCs and non-tunneled CVCs). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: high prevalence of chronic disorders

The growing incidence of cardiovascular disorders such as coronary heart disease and stroke globally is alarming for the global health. Diabetes is another chronic disorder, which increases the chance of cardiovascular disorder. These chronic diseases require diagnosis and treatment to monitor the severity of patient's medical condition and requires medication through venous access, thereby, increasing the demand for CVCs.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "The demand for CVCs is high due to its outspread application in neonates, children, and adults. Most chronic cases require drug administration through CVCs which will lead to the global increase in sales. The growth of the CVCs market is indirectly associated with higher rate of hospitalization as well as drug administration in outpatient settings, where a patient requires IV therapy."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: rising popularity for antimicrobial CVCs

Central venous catheters are the prominent way of facilitating fluids, medications, and intravenous nutrition especially for oncology patients and people living with other chronic conditions. CVCs reach into major veins that are designed for long term secure durable IV access. However, the chances of getting bloodstream infections is very high among the recipients. To combat this situation, vendors are focusing on introducing antimicrobial coated catheters and conducting extensive R&D activities and to minimize or eliminate bloodstream infections. For instance, in 2015 the well-known market player Kimal launched Altius ProActiv+ Antimicrobial CVC at Berlin. This covalent-bonded antimicrobial CVC was especially designed for minimizing the bloodstream infections through its coating.

Market challenge: central line complications

Across the globe, millions of CVCs are being used annually for drug and nutrition administration in people who are undergoing treatment for various chronic ailments. For instance, in the US, 15 million catheters are used in ICUs. However, the usage of CVCs is associated with many complications and risks especially catheter-related bloodstream infections in patients who undergo catheter insertions. It is estimated that 80,000 people in the US alone develop catheter-related bloodstream infections each year. Immediately after insertion of intravenous access devices, the bacteria migrate from the skin along the catheter track down the blood lumen. This triggers a systemic inflammatory response that can range from fever or leukocytosis to septic shock or even multiple organ failures. CVC manufacturers are investing in R&D and focusing on the development of products to minimize the risk of bloodstream infections.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions

Key vendors in the market

Teleflex

B. Braun Melsungen

C. R. Bard

Vygon

Cook

Edwards Lifesciences

The global CVCs market is concentrated with key global players occupying approximately 80% share of the overall market. Many vendors are adopting product innovation strategy, thereby marking their presence in the market. They are exploring various technological innovations to develop antimicrobial coated CVC to reduce the risk of infections. Off-late, global players are experiencing intense competition from several local/regional manufacturers, as they provide a broad range of products at competitive prices. Teleflex, B. Braun Melsungen, C.R. Bard, Cook, Edward Lifesciences, and Vygon are some of the major players operating in the global CVCs market.

Get a sample copy of the global central venous catheter market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing orthopedics and medical devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005528/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com