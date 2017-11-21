Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Denis Langlois as Group Human Ressources Director.

Denis Langlois will be responsible to support the Group's development, particularly in the recent context of integrating new brands and entities such as Buchbinder.

Denis Langlois is a recognized expert in the field of human resources. He built an international career in major groups such as Technicolor, Lagardère and Oberthur Technologies.

He is graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and holds a Master's degree in Business Law from Université Paris I. Between 1986 and 2002, he held various Human Resources responsibilities at Schlumberger, Bull, Emerson and Philips.

In 2002, he joined Technicolor as Human Resources Director for the Screens and Components Division. In 2005, he became responsible for the Electronic Components and Consumer activities division.

In 2009, He continued his career at Lagardère as Human Resources Director of Lagardère Active, then Director of the Group Talent Management before joining Oberthur Technologies in 2013 as Group Human Ressources Director. Denis Langlois is 57 years old.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar, InterRent and Ubeeqo brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

Further details on our website:

europcar-group.com

