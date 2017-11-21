Global $12 Billion Fluid Management Systems Market 2017-2023 by Products, Application, End-users and Geography

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fluid Management Systems Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The fluid management systems global market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR to reach $12,803.8 million by 2023. Fluid management systems market is mainly classified into products, application, end-users and geography.
Maintaining the level, temperature and pH of different fluids within the human body is of prime importance because the rise or decrease in the fluid level is associated with severe complications; hence preserving the fluid levels is carried out by special devices or monitors known as fluid management systems. Fluid management systems are the devices employed to balance the blood and various bodily fluids to prevent adverse events associated with the improper flow of fluids, undesired fluid levels, fluid with different temperature and improper disposal of fluids as well.
From the past decade there has been a progressive refinement in fluid management systems from standalone systems to integrated systems with easy-set up and fully disposable features. Over the years, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery and apparent advantages, speed, efficacy, cost-effectiveness and increased usage of fluid management system have spread its usage across all clinical applications, from obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and cardiology to neurology, and dental detection and so on for functions like fluid irrigation, pressure monitoring, fluid warming, fluid waste collection and fluid filtration.
The factors driving the growth of this market are raising incidences of various lifestyle disease requiring surgical procedures, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries leading to fast recovery and reduced hospital stay, technology advancements in fluid management systems and increase in government funds and grants for endosurgical procedures. While rise in use of single use disposable devices and accessories and untapped potential and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are some of the opportunities that are propelling the growth of the market. However, non-availability of skilled professionals, high cost of endosurgeries, availability of alternative therapies and stringent multiple regulatory authorities controlling the market are hampering the growth of the market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fszwz/fluid_management
