Median will feature its investigational imaging biomarker phenotyping system iBiopsy and its advanced imaging analysis technology MediScan at Booth #3203 South Hall A

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, announces today that it will be participating in the Scientific Assembly and Annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), which will take place at McCormick Place, in Chicago, IL from November 26th to December 1st

Median's scientific and business development teams will share and showcase Median's advanced imaging technology, featuring the iBiopsy investigational platform and the advanced imaging analysis technology MediScan for patient care, at Booth #3203 South Hall A.

iBiopsy, or Imaging Biomarker Phenotyping System, is a groundbreaking imaging platform that combines non-invasive imaging biomarkers with phenomics. This unique combination of science and technology is at the core of precision medicine because it facilitates the development of novel therapies and individualized treatment strategies. iBiopsy measures disease and treatment response without an invasive and costly biopsy.

MediScan, recently introduced to the market, is Median's technology portfolio for the evaluation, documentation, assessment and reporting of suspicious lesions diagnosed in CT scans.

The Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America is the worldwide scientific and technical meeting of the medical imaging professional community. More than 55,000 medical imaging professionals attend each year. It has been held consecutively in Chicago since 1985.

Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

