Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - eXeBlock Technology (CSE:XBLK) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "XBLK". eXeBlock is a software development company specializing in the development of DApps.



InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "eXeBlock" in the search box.







Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_trdrkwce/eXeBlock-Technology-CSEXBLK-New-Listing

The company, headed by Ian Klassen, with 25 years experience in public company management, public relations, government affairs and entrepreneurialism, consists of a team of experts in blockchain technology.

The company intends to establish itself as a strong and growing presence in blockchain technology and innovation. Its goal is to generate "early mover advantage" as one of the very few public companies focused on exposing investors to multiple blockchain applications with a fully integrated solution.

The first DApp eXeBlock is working on is an application that will allow charities to undertake fundraising activities through the DApp. This will allow the charity to complete fully verified fundraising activities easily and across multiple jurisdictions.

The eXeBlock DApp will retain a small percentage of the funds raised, currently planned to be at a significantly lower internal cost than the charity can complete the fundraising themselves, or at a lower cost than current third-party fundraising providers. The eXeBlock DApp can be used from anywhere in the world and by an unlimited number of charities at the same time.

The company raised gross proceeds of $6.2 million through an offering of 17.7 million shares at $0.35 per share. The shares are trading at $1.65, and with 61.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $101 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.exeblock.com, contact Ian Klassen, President and CEO, at 604-899-0106, or email ir@exeblock.com..

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com