LECTRA: LECTRA: Armor-Lux selects Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0

Armor-Lux selects Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0

Famous French brand selects Lectra to accelerate product development and to secure data exchange

Paris, November 21, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, is pleased to announce that French ready-to-wear company Armor-Lux has chosen Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, the new lifecycle management platform for collections from Lectra, to accelerate and ensure the reliable exchange of data between product development teams and their sub-contractors.

Founded in 1938 and a Lectra customer for over 25 years, Armor-Lux is renowned for its clothing for men, women and children-such as duffle coats, sailors' jerseys and waterproof coats-inspired by French maritime tradition and the French region of Brittany. Armor-Lux is also a leader in France within the growing segment for branded company clothing, with major customers such as La Poste, SNCF, Carrefour, Eiffage, RATP, and the French army. This multi-brand group is emblematic of 'Made in France' and employs 550 people.

Vertically integrated, from knitting to distribution, Armor-Lux operates three production sites and a network of 60 owned, or affiliated, shops. In the company's product design office, the prototype and product development team produce 1500 new models each year.

Armor-Lux's priority is to increase efficiency by ensuring data integrity. Thanks to Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, which integrates Lectra's CAD solutions, Armor-Lux's teams can collaborate more fluidly, exchange data in real time and provide their sub-contractors with technical dossiers which are totally accurate.

"We chose Lectra, with whom we have nurtured a close, trusted relationship over the years. Our design office has used Lectra software, and our workshops have used Lectra's automatic cutting solutions for soft fabrics, for a long time. Today, Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0 will reinforce the digitalization of our processes. Lectra's DNA, a showpiece for 'Made in France', also reflects our values of quality, innovation and ethics," states Michel Gueguen, Managing Director, Armor-Lux.

"We are delighted to support this icon of French fashion in a new phase of their digital development. With Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, Armor-Lux will benefit from the advantages of a modular platform, which is perfectly adapted to the evolving needs of its users," comments Karen Elalouf, Managing Director, Lectra France.

About Armor-Lux

Armor-Lux is a textile company specialized in the design, production and distribution of quality clothes. Founded in 1938 in Quimper, Armor-Lux perpetuates an exceptional savoir-faire thanks to the latest production tools vertically integrated in France. More than a brand, today Armor-Lux symbolizes a way of living, with collections inspired by French maritime tradition, authentic and enduring clothes and a strong engagement to protect jobs. In 2017

Armor-Lux represents over 79 years of experience, 600 employees, 3 production sites, a network of over 60 stores 50 and its values: quality, innovation and ethics.

For further information: www.armorlux.com (http://www.armorlux.com/)

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,600 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

