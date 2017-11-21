

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra has opened a new automotive plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.



The new $230-million plant will manufacture an off-highway vehicle and will create 250 new jobs in the US.



'This is an exciting day for Mahindra...,' Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said. 'This building opening represents our company's growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months.



This marks first for an Indian OEM to open operations in Southeast Michigan in the past 25 years.



