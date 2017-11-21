$100M fund and venture studio continues to advance machine perception and smart robotics technologies

Rewired, the robotics-focused venture studio and fund, today announced that Gleb Chuvpilo has joined the firm full-time as a Managing Partner. Chuvpilo had previously served as a Venture Partner with Rewired, helping identify, validate, and collaborate with the firm's growing list of portfolio companies working with applied science technologies to develop the next generation of robotics.

Chuvpilo brings both venture experience and deep technical expertise, with a master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

A seasoned investor in the space, Chuvpilo previously managed AI-driven quantitative trading portfolios at Goldman Sachs ($10 billion AUM) and Clarium (Peter Thiel's $6 billion global macro fund). Chuvpilo also helped Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian launch an early-stage venture fund focusing on investments in Y Combinator startups.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to become involved with Rewired," said Chuvpilo. "Rewired has an incredible team, and we've put together an exciting, young, and incredibly promising portfolio. The intersection of robotics and AI will drive some of the most important advancements in the coming decades, and the response that we've already had to our fund has been extraordinary. I'm excited to be able to dedicate more time and energy to Rewired as a Managing Partner."

Chuvpilo's field experience in Artificial Intelligence includes building AI algorithms at Palantir Technologies (an In-Q-Tel backed Silicon Valley startup), and co-founding several technology startups, including Authy (Y Combinator class 2012, acquired by Twilio), Ride (with Uber co-founder Oscar Salazar, funded by TPG and Bono, acquired by Enterprise Holdings), and Pager (also with Oscar Salazar, funded by New Enterprise Associates and Ashton Kutcher).

In conjunction with Chuvpilo's promotion to Managing Partner, Rewired also announced the official opening of their new office in Lausanne, Switzerland, with plans to launch the full robotics studio in 2018. The Switzerland office will serve alongside Rewired's existing London location.

"Switzerland has fast become the epicenter of European robotics development, with some of the leading researchers and technologists in the world," says Jae-Yong Lee, Investment Manager at Rewired. "Rewired is smart to develop their influence and presence here, but having Rewired's expertise and resources more readily available to the Swiss robotics community is also an asset that will continue to propel the industry forward."

"We already have important relationships in Switzerland, and we've recognized from the start of Rewired that a strong presence there would be a strategic advantage," said Santiago Tenorio, General Partner. "Both Gleb's hiring and our Lausanne office allow us to commit even more resources and time to the industry and make rapid advancements in the technologies currently being researched and developed."

To get in touch with Rewired, please visit: http://rewired.ai.

