Medienmitteilung der HOCHDORF-Gruppe: HOCHDORF platziert erfolgreich öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe



Hochdorf, 21. November 2017 - (SIX/HOCN) Die HOCHDORF Holding AG hat heute erfolgreich eine nachrangige öffentliche Hybrid-Anleihe im Betrag von CHF 125 Millionen am Schweizer Kapitalmarkt platziert. Mit dem Erlös wird die verbleibende Barmittelkomponente für die 51% Akquisition der Pharmalys Gruppe finanziert ((siehe Pressemitteilung vom 25. Oktober 2016: https://www.hochdorf.com/de/medien/medienmitteilungen/nachricht/article/hochdorf-unterzeichnet-vertrag-zur-mehrheitsbeteiligung-an-der-pharmalys-laboratories-sa/)). Ausserdem wird der Erlös auch zur teilweisen Rückzahlung existierender Bankkredite wie auch für die allgemeine Geschäftstätigkeit verwendet, inklusive möglicher zukünftiger Akquisitionen. Die Hybrid-Anleihe bietet Investoren einen anfänglichen Coupon von 2.50% pro Jahr und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert sein. Die Anleihe hat eine ewige Laufzeit mit einer ersten Rückzahlungsmöglichkeit nach 5.5 Jahren.

Die erfolgreiche Emission einer öffentlichen Hybrid-Anleihe ist ein weiterer wichtiger Meilenstein in der Strategie der HOCHDORF-Gruppe und ihrer weiteren Entwicklung.

«Die breite Nachfrage nach der Hybrid-Anleihe zeugt vom grossen Interesse der Investoren an HOCHDORF. Jetzt, wo die Finanzierung der Akquisition abgeschlossen ist, richten wir unseren Fokus auf die verschiedenen Opportunitäten, die uns diese Vorwärtsintegration eröffnet», sagt Dr. Thomas Eisenring, CEO der HOCHDORF-Gruppe.

Die Hybrid-Anleihe wurde primär bei Schweizer Investoren platziert unter Federführung der UBS Investment Bank und der Luzerner Kantonalbank.

Kontakt: Dr. Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications HOCHDORF-Gruppe, Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, (christoph.hug@hochdorf.com: mailto:christoph.hug@hochdorf.com)

Über die HOCHDORF Gruppe

Die HOCHDORF-Gruppe mit Hauptsitz in Hochdorf, erzielte 2016 einen konsolidierten Bruttoumsatz von CHF 551.5 Millionen. Sie gehört zu den führenden Nahrungsmittelherstellern in der Schweiz, mit 630 Angestellten per 31.12.2016. Hergestellt aus natürlichen Zutaten wie Milch, Getreide und Ölsaaten, leisten HOCHDORF Produkte seit 1895 ihren Beitrag zu Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden von Babys, Kindern und Erwachsenen jeden Alters. Zu den Kunden gehören die Nahrungsmittelindustrie, wie auch der (Detail-)Handel. Die Produkte werden weltweit in über 90 Ländern verkauft. Weitere Informationen: (www.hochdorf.com: http://www.hochdorf.com).

