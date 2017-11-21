The latest technology features new imaging modes and dramatic speed and efficiency increase.

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today that it will showcase the newest version of its Aixplorer ultrasound system, the Aixplorer Ultimate, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, November 26 to December 1. The innovative system utilizes SuperSonic Imagine's exclusive UltraFastTM technology, which offers acquisition rates 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems, opening up new imaging modes now used by physicians every day for applications such as liver, thyroid and breast imaging. The new Aixplorer Ultimate also introduces breakthrough technology in the area of needle visualization with Needle PL.U.S., sure to make an impact in the highly accurate biopsy.

"SuperSonic Imagine is excited to share the pioneering Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound platform with radiologists at RSNA 2017," said SuperSonic Imagine CEO Michèle Lesieur. "Eight years ago, the Aixplorer ultrasound system broke new ground with a revolutionary, software-only architecture. Today the next-generation Aixplorer Ultimate continues to build on that architecture and our advanced imaging technologies, while offering new levels of efficiency and ease of use."

The Ultimate's elegant new look and enhanced user interface make it simple to use, particularly after prolonged periods, and less likely to cause eye strain and muscle fatigue. The system's computation power is more than 4.5 times faster and 20% more energy efficient than its predecessor. Aixplorer Ultimate also now includes a barcode scanner for inputting patient information, reducing manual errors and saving time. With greater efficiency and smoother workflow, physicians can spend their time caring for patients.

Like previous Aixplorer systems, the Ultimate utilizes ShearWaveTM Elastography (SWE), an exclusive image-guided technique that can non-invasively measure tissue stiffness, a factor of particular interest for evaluating liver disease or breast lesions. The Angio PL.U.S. (PLanewave UltraSensitive Imaging) Doppler feature offers advanced color sensitivity, spatial resolution and 2D imaging. Fusion, Navigation & Needle Guidance technology synthesizes diagnostic information from multiple modalities for more accurate diagnosis.

Attendees are invited to visit SuperSonic Imagine's booth #8133 North Hall B during RSNA 2017. Following the success of last year's RSNA offerings, SuperSonic Imagine will again feature live demonstrations with models at the booth.

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and more recently TriVu and Needle PL.U.S.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

