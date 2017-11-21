Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal e-bike battery marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global electric vehicle market has grown dramatically in the last 5-10 years. Technological advances have made it essential for electric vehicles to have a continuous power supply of in order to function effectively. Electric vehicles are witnessing growing adoption owing to the various legislations and government support for using renewable resources as power source in the transportation sector and reduction of GHG emissions.

"The global e-bike battery market is served by highly competitive vendors. Competition in the market is based on many factors such as brand recognition, product quality, reliability, durability, energy density, and price. It is expected that the market will continue to evolve and that global and other diversified manufacturers will have a competitive benefit over smaller and new vendors by offering better products at a competitive price," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead energy storage research analyst from Technavio.

Top six e-bike battery market vendors

HK KINGBOPOWER TECHNOLOGY

HK KINGBOPOWER TECHNOLOGY is one the major players in the global e-bike battery markets. The company has specialized in manufacturing and distribution for Li-ion batteries. It offers a diverse range of Li-ion batteries for e-bikes such as unicycle bike battery, monocycle battery, unicycle battery, lithium ion battery 18650, lithium battery electric bike, battery for motorcycle, and polymer lithium batteries cell.

LG Chem

LG Chem specializes in providing rechargeable batteries to various industries. The company also offers battery solutions for products such as laptops, power tools, smartphones, e-bikes, garden tools, power banks, digital cameras, and others. The automotive battery division offers batteries for HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs.

OptimumNano Energy

OptimumNano Energy is one the major players in the global e-bike battery markets. The company offers a wide range of Li-ion batteries such as 12V 12Ah LiFePO4 electric bike rechargeable battery, electric bike LiFePO4 battery 48V 20ah, LiFePO4 64V 10Ah electric bike battery, 36 V 15 Ah lithium electric bike battery, 12V 40Ah LiFePO4 electric bike batteries, LiFePO4 battery 48V 15Ah for electric bike, and other lithium batteries.

SAMSUNG SDI

SAMSUNG SDI manufactures and sells digital display products worldwide. It also offers rechargeable Li-ion and lithium polymer batteries. It operates as a subsidiary of the SAMSUNG Group. The company's product portfolio includes batteries, solar energy panels, electric car batteries, energy storage systems, and plasma display panels.

YOKU Energy

YOKU Energy is a technology-focused company and specializes in manufacturing, development, and marketing of Li-ion polymer battery. Its products are environment-friendly and exceed defined international standards. Power lithium-ion batteries are widely used in various power devices such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-wheelchairs, electric golf cars, e-tools, UPS, and various energy storage equipment.

Sunbright Power

Sunbright Power is involved in the manufacture, design, and production of free sealed lead acid battery in China. It offers backup batteries applicable in telecommunications, power plant, fire alarm system, emergency lighting, and energy storage for solar and wind energy.

