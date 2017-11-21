Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Files Its 15th Patent Application for Commercial CTS Reactor Design

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. ("ALLM") (OTCQB: ALLM) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed its fifteenth patent application, this time focusing on the design of its commercial scale CTS reactors. With four issued patents and now fifteen filed and pending patents, the protection surrounding the CTS process is becoming more and more formidable.

As the Company prepares to launch its CTS process commercially, the protection of its intellectual property and proprietary equipment is essential in maintaining its competitive edge and market advantage. The CTS process is the only known patented process for the commercial conversion of cellulose material (i.e. plant, paper, wood, or ag. waste) into fermentable sugars that can be used for inexpensive biofuels, plastics, fine chemicals, or pharmaceuticals. "Our goal is to surround the original issued patent with a family of patents on improvements, upgrades, new processes, and equipment in order to extend and expand the protection of our process, both here and aboard," said Ben Slager, Chief Technology Officer for the Company.

The commercial prototype reactor has been designed and built and is currently being optimized at the Company's engineering partner in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With more than an eight-foot diameter and first of its kind controls and inputs, the CTS reactor is truly a revolutionary leap in cellulose conversion technology. For the first time in history, all of the necessary steps to breakdown and convert cellulose commercially is being done in one vessel, at one time, in a matter of minutes and with very low energy consumption. With the recent announcement of DuPont pulling out of the market and the troubles that have plagued others, this leaves ALLM with the opportunity to quickly become the market leader in a multibillion dollar industry.

The Company will be focusing on cellulosic ethanol as its first commercial application of the CTS process. By retrofitting or adding on to an existing ethanol facility, the Company can deploy its CTS technology both economically and timely. With a production cost of less than $1 for a gallon of ethanol and a market value of more than $4 per gallon, including the D3 RIN, it is easy to see why the Company has chosen to start with cellulosic ethanol. Within the next several weeks, the commercial prototype reactor will be installed at the Company's facilities in Florida and begin the processing of commercial and residential yard waste.

About ALLM

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly-traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, via its affiliate, Carbolosic, LLC. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and fifteen (15) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology. ALLM also holds the exclusive CTS rights to North America (Canada, US, and Mexico) and Africa.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind. The CTS process, when used in the production of Ethanol, is clean, less expensive to build and operate compared to traditional ethanol plants or other cellulose ethanol technologies, and is completely environmentally friendly.

Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties, and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

