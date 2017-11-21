

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session in the green, adding to the modest gains of the previous session. Traders remain in a cautious mood due to the political uncertainty in Germany. However, the markets received a boost from some positive corporate news. The early gains on Wall Street also provided support in the afternoon.



Talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the liberal Free Democrats and Greens collapsed over the weekend. The possibility of snap elections is starting to seem likely, after Merkel has stated she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



Traders are also looking forward to the release of the minutes from the most recent policy meetings of both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.49 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.83 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.48 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.30 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen gained 2.04 percent after it increased its guidance.



In London, easyJet surged 5.16 percent. The airline reported a 17 percent fall in full-year pre-tax profits but said its revenue trends for the first quarter are encouraging.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 1.35 percent after reporting a small fall in third-quarter sales.



Johnson Matthey dropped percent and Melrose sank 3.43 on disappointing earnings updates.



Aggreko tumbled 11.03 percent. In a third-quarter trading update, the temporary power provider reported a 15 percent fall in revenue in power solutions utility business.



Utility Enel rose 2.58 percent in Milan after it unveiled plans to invest 24.6 billion euros in capital expenditure over the next three years.



The UK budget deficit increased in October due to higher debt costs linked to rising prices, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, increased by GBP 0.5 billion from the previous year to GBP 8 billion in October. The deficit was forecast to narrow to GBP 7.1 billion.



UK total orders grew the most since 1988 and export order books reached the joint highest level in more than 20 years in November, the latest monthly Industrial Trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



A balance of +17 percent said total order book remained above normal in November, the highest since August 1988. The expected balance was +3 percent.



Existing home sales in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of October, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday. The report said existing home sales surged up by 2.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.48 million in October from a downwardly revised 5.37 million in September.



Economists had expected existing home sales to climb by 0.7 percent to a rate of 5.43 million from the 5.39 million originally reported for the previous month.



