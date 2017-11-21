Worldwide $9 Billion Mobile Crane Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Construction, Oil & Gas, Shipping & Port Building, Power & Utilities Industries

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile crane market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025 and accounts for US$ 9.82 Bn in the year 2025.

Adoptions of mobile cranes is also expected to accelerate owing to, expansion in the cement plants and increased business potential of ship building/repair. Moreover, rising competition in the market is expected to further drive the crane rental rates resulting in overall growth of mobile crane revenue share. The general construction and transportation sectors on the other side are back into the force with a large number of projects coming in their way, which is expected to have a progressive impact on the mobile crane industry. Majorly developing economies contribute to this difference, where construction and retrofit market both are growing at significantly higher pace, also the developed economies are anticipated to demand up gradation of mobile cranes in the coming years.

The constantly growing population has resulted in increased investments in the infrastructure and construction sector of various economies. Also, government initiatives for up gradation of existing infrastructure of the developed economies has resulted in increased demand for heavy construction machinery. Mobile cranes are extensively used in various applications including construction, oil & gas, shipping, etc. Furthermore, increased investments in the construction of power plants has also influenced the market growth particularly, in developing nations.

APAC with large number of emerging countries along with high rate of industrializing and growing urbanization is leading the mobile crane market. Europe market stood at the second largest market for mobile cranes owing to increasing investments in renewable energy application. Also, mobile crane rental market in Europe contributes a large market share. However, market in North America and Middle East is saturated from past few years owing to declining oil & gas industry.

Mining companies are also one of the largest consumers of mobile cranes. The mining industry utilizes this massive equipment for the extraction of raw materials in an open cast mining environment. Despite of the sluggish growth of this industry in past few years, it is predicted to showcase some growth in its development in the following years. The growth in mining industry is highly influenced by the collaborations and partnerships initiated in this industry.



