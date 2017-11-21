

ProVen VCT plc Issue of Equity 21 November 2017



The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 21 November 2017 of ordinary shares of 10p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017. 3,209,077 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 98.3p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 94.8p per Ordinary Share.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.



Included within the allotment are allotments to Directors, including persons closely associated, as follows:



Person Director/PDMR Shares allotted Issue price



Mr Andrew Davison Director 10,311 97.0p



Mr Neal Ransome Director 20,411 98.0p



Mr Malcolm Moss Director 25,777 97.0p



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 101,868,661, which is also the total number of voting rights.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



- End



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Proven VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B8GH9P8R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX