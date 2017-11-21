

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Issue of equity



21 November 2017



The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 21 November 2017 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 20 October 2017. 3,988,208 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 72.1p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 69.75p per Ordinary Share. Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.



Included within the allotment are allotments to Directors, including persons closely associated, as follows:



Person Director/PDMR Shares allotted Issue price



Mr Marc Vlessing Director 70,071 71.4p



Mr Malcolm Moss Director 35,035 71.4p



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 143,631,798 Ordinary Shares.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



-End-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B5B7YS0R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX