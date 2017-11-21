

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market rose again Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gains. The increase drove the market to its highest level since August of 2015. The move came despite the political uncertainty in Germany.



Talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the liberal Free Democrats and Greens collapsed over the weekend. The possibility of snap elections is starting to seem likely, after Merkel has stated she would prefer a new election to ruling with a minority.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.27 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,324.53. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.22 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.35 percent.



Credit Suisse was among the top performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 2.2 percent. The stock climbed after a report in the Financial Times stated that Saudi Arabia may be interested in investing up to USD 1 billion in the bank. Goldman Sachs reiterated their 'Buy' rating on the stock.



UBS rose 0.1 percent and Partners Group climbed 0.6 percent, while Julius Baer dipped 0.2 percent.



Logitech finished higher by 1.2 percent. Lonza advanced 0.9 percent and ABB added 0.5 percent.



The insurance stocks regained some ground after yesterday's weak performance. Swiss Life and Swiss Re both rose 0.3 percent and Zurich Insurance gained 0.2 percent.



Nestlé increased 0.2 percent. According to unconfirmed media reports, the food company is interested in Hain Celestial, a US-based company specializing in organic and vegetarian foods.



Pharmaceutical heavyweights Novartis and Roche climbed 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.



