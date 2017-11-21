Global 9-decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Global 9-decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care industries. The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is increasingly being used in the cosmetics and personal care industries. It is used as an ingredient in shampoos, lotions, body wash, soaps, and hand cleaners. One of the most important reasons for the use of 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is due to the extraction from ecological sources, which reduces side-effects and cost.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals are directly obtained from plant and animal sources. Some of the important oleochemicals include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, fatty acid methyl esters, and glycerol. Decanoic acid can be easily extracted from renewable sources, such as seed oil, animal fats, palm oil, coconut oil, and kernel palm oil. About 10% of the decanoic acid is naturally available in coconut oil, and nearly 5% of it can be obtained from palm kernel oil.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes for 9-decanoic acid methyl ester. 9-Decanoic acid methyl ester, which is a saturated fatty acid, is produced from palm oil and coconut oil through the transesterification process using methanol as a catalyst. The fatty ester is used in many applications such as in flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, personal care products, and biodiesels.



