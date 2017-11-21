Global 9-decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 9-decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global 9-decanoic acid methyl ester market to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2017-2021.
Global 9-decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care industries. The 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is increasingly being used in the cosmetics and personal care industries. It is used as an ingredient in shampoos, lotions, body wash, soaps, and hand cleaners. One of the most important reasons for the use of 9-decanoic acid methyl ester is due to the extraction from ecological sources, which reduces side-effects and cost.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals are directly obtained from plant and animal sources. Some of the important oleochemicals include fatty acids, fatty alcohols, fatty acid methyl esters, and glycerol. Decanoic acid can be easily extracted from renewable sources, such as seed oil, animal fats, palm oil, coconut oil, and kernel palm oil. About 10% of the decanoic acid is naturally available in coconut oil, and nearly 5% of it can be obtained from palm kernel oil.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes for 9-decanoic acid methyl ester. 9-Decanoic acid methyl ester, which is a saturated fatty acid, is produced from palm oil and coconut oil through the transesterification process using methanol as a catalyst. The fatty ester is used in many applications such as in flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, personal care products, and biodiesels.
Key vendors
- Elevance Renewable Sciences
- J&K Scientific
- Matreya
- Merck
- P&G Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
- Adamas Reagent
- Chemsky (Shanghai) International
- MP Biomedicals
- TCI Chemicals
- YANCHENG CITY CHUNZHU AROMA
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Overview
Part 06: Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Geographic Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5jg32/global_9decanoic
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716