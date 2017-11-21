The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial hot-melt equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments global industrial hot-melt equipment market by product (glue guns and benchtop hot-melt equipment) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial hot-melt equipment market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

High demand for paper and paper-based products: a major market driver

Glue guns are the most popular hot-melt equipment across various industries

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global industrial hot-melt equipment market in 2016

Henkel, Glue Machinery, Nordson, Valco Melton, and Power Adhesives are the leading players in the market

Market growth analysis

High demand for paper and paper-based products is one of the major factors driving the global industrial hot-melt equipment market. The global production of paper has increased exponentially during 2010-2015. The paper so produced is utilized in several products used in both household and industrial applications. Many of the paper-based products are produced by using industrial adhesives such as hot-melt adhesives. Thus, the use of a wide range of paper-based products has increased the demand for many adhesives, each customized for a specific end-use application.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio forengineering tools research "There has been a lot of focus on recycling of paper from used paper and paper-based products. The paper recycling industry focuses on 100% removal of non-paper based substances before recycling paper. To make paper recycling safer and more environment-friendly, the paper industry is obligated to use industrial adhesives, such as hot-melt adhesives, that can be separated by mechanical screening and centrifugation method."

Geographical analysis

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global industrial hot-melt equipment market in APAC due to the packaged food and beverage industry of China and India, which has a prominent share in the region's food market. In these countries, the packaged food processing industry is one of the fastest growing industries in terms of consumption, production, export, and expected growth. Packaged food accounts for a substantial percentage contribution to the region's total exports and overall industrial investment.

Apart from food packaging, the industrial hot-melt equipment market is expected to witness a growth from the construction industry in APAC. Both India and China are expected to witness new government infrastructure projects during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial hot-melt equipment market is a fragmented market, where large-scale manufacturers have significant dominance. Henkel, Glue Machinery, Nordson, Valco Melton, and Power Adhesives are the leading players in the market. However, many regions have several small-scale manufacturers due to the low manufacturing costs of hot-melt equipment. Vendors operating in this market experience maximum demand from the packaging, FMCG, and construction industry. Thus, a significant demand for products in these industries is expected to drive the demand for industrial hot-melt equipment during the forecast period.

