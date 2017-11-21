Global Heat Exchangers Markets, 2017-2024: Leading Players are Alfa Laval, Kelvion, SWEP International AB, SPX FLOW, Inc. & Hisaka

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Heat Exchangers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heat Exchangers in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
- Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers (Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, & Other PHE)
- Air Coolers
- Cooling Towers
- Other Heat Exchanger
Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Chemicals Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration
- Food and Beverage
- Power Generation
- Others
The report profiles 434 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- API Heat Transfer
- Alfa Laval AB
- Tranter Inc.
- Barriquand Technologies Thermiques
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.
- Hamon Group
- Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers
- Hisaka Works, Ltd
- Kelvion
- Sondex, A/S
- SmartHeat Inc.
- SWEP International AB
- SPX Corporation
- Balcke-Drr GmbH
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.
- SPX FLOW, Inc.
- Vahterus Oy
- Xylem Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries
With Slow Growth Continuing to Linger, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities and Challenges for the Heat Exchangers Market
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Heat Exchangers in the Short to Medium Term Period
Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market
Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices Pushes Recovery of Deepwater Drilling & Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond 2020
Persistent Softness in Crude Oil Prices Echoes Downstream into the Oil Refining & Processing End-Use Sector, Eliciting a Mixed Scenario of Profits and Losses
Focus on Renewable Energy Spurs Optimism for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Generation Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market
Table 11: With Over 170 Planned Nuclear Reactors Worldwide, Long-Term Demand Opportunities for Heat Exchangers in the Nuclear Power Industry Remains Optimistic: Number of Planned Nuclear Reactors Worldwide by Country As of the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Revenue Margins for Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector
Slow Global Recovery Bodes a Mixed Outlook for the World Chemical Industry
Table 15: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales
Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Heat Exchangers in Mining Applications
Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers
Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers
Environmental Concerns Trigger Innovation in Cooling Towers
Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Market
R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials
Heat Exchanger Maintenance Grows in Prominence
Competitive Landscape
Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat Exchangers Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa Laval, Kelvion, SWEP International AB, SPX FLOW, Inc., (APV brand), Hisaka and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Concept of Heat Transfer
Cutting Edge Equipment Design Innovations by Lummus Technology, a CB&I Company
Helixchanger
Product Description
Helitower
Helifin
Twisted Tube type S&T: An advanced shell-and- tube design by Koch Heat Transfer Co, LP
Advantages of Twisted Tube Type S&T
Higher Thermal & Hydraulic Performance
Higher Thermal Effectiveness
Lower Fouling & Cleanability
Elimination of Vibration
Product Groups
Direct Contact Exchangers
Regenerators
Recuperators
Product Types
Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
U-Tube Heat Exchangers
Straight Tube Heat Exchangers
Tube in Tube Heat Exchangers
Other Tubular Exchangers
Finned Tube Exchangers
Double-Pipe Exchangers
Bayonet Exchangers
Compact Heat Exchangers
Advantages
Costs
Types
Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers
Gasketed Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers
Advantages
Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers
Welded Plate Heat Exchangers
Semi-Welded Plate Heat Exchangers
All Welded Plate Heat Exchangers
New Designs
Air Coolers
Cooling Towers
Other Heat Exchangers
Finned Coil Heat Exchangers
Plate Finned Heat Exchangers
Heat Recovery Systems
Waste Heat Boilers
Regenerators and Recuperators
Heat Pipes
Scrapped Surface Heat Exchangers
3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Select End-Use Industries
Chemical Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
HVAC and Refrigeration Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Power Generation Industry
Other End-Use Applications
4. PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION
Pricing Behavior by Product Segment
Shell and Tube Exchangers
Other Tubular Exchangers
Plate and Frame Exchangers
Other Plate and Frame Exchangers
Air Coolers
Cooling Towers
Others
Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment
Chemicals Applications
Industrial HVAC and Refrigeration
Food and Beverage Applications
Other Applications
Utilities
General Engineering
Others
Distribution by End-Use Segment
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kelvion Launches ProEquip Tube Heat Exchanger
Fluorotherm Releases Hybrid Frame Heat Exchangers
Agro Expands Range of Clima+ Heat Exchangers
Sermeta Launches NHEXT, New Range of Boiler Heat Exchangers
Gerstenberg Introduces Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger
Danfoss Unveils Novel Z-design Heat Exchanger Series
Pentair Introduces Aurora 1082A and 1082PF Series of Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
HRS Introduces Novel HRS MP Series Multi Tube Heat Exchanger
Air Products Rolls out LNG Heat Exchanger
Thermex Introduces New Heat Exchangers
Watlow Launches Next Generation Heat Exchanger
Bluestar Machinery Introduces New Heat Exchangers
SWEP Introduces New Double-wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger
Bell & Gossett Launches New Double-Wall Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger
Ingersoll Rand India Introduces Water Cooled Refrigerated Air Dryers
SWEP Launches AHRI Certified Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers
C&R Launches High Performance Replacement Heat Exchanger
Alfa Laval Launches New Semi-welded Heat Exchanger
EVAPCO Unveils AXS Line of Cooling Towers
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Alfa Laval Bags an Order for Supply of Heat Exchangers
Chart Industries Acquires Hudson Products
Franman Inks Exclusive Cooperation Agreement with LHE
Glacier Energy Inks Service Agreement with PX
Alfa Bags an Order for Supply of Compact Heat Exchangers
Linde and PJSC Initiate Production of Heat Exchanger Equipment
Wabtec Takes Over Thermal Transfer
mutares Acquires Balcke-Drr
Danfoss Acquires Stake in Sondex
Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Company Acquires Thermal Dynamics
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in Russia
Aavid Thermalloy Takes Over Niagara Thermal Products
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Packinox Heat Exchangers in South Korea
DE Shaw Takes Over Roen Est
SPX to Divest Dry Cooling Business to Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited
Alfa Laval Receives Order to Supply Compact Heat Exchangers to Natural Gas Plant in the US
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Air Heat Exchangers in Spain
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Compact Heat Exchangers in China
Alfa Laval Receives Supply Order for Heat Exchangers from DSME
Koch Heat Transfer Takes Over Alco and Bos-Hatten
Alfa Laval Wins New Supply Contract in the US
Heatric Bags New Contract from NET Power
Air Products Wins LNG Heat Exchanger Contract
Alfa Laval Bags New Contract in the Middle East
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
