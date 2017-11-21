The "Mobile Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Mobile telecoms revenue in Central and Eastern Europe will continue its recovery over the next few years, driven primarily by growth in handset data."

The Central and Eastern European mobile market continues to flourish and is increasingly driven by data the author expects 4G to comprise 60% of all connections by 2022. We examine key trends and drivers and provide a comprehensive mobile telecoms market forecast for the region and for 14 individually modelled countries in this report.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 224 mobile KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 14 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlight similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data coverage

Mobile connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary The recovery in telecoms revenue will continue during the next few years, driven by handset data revenue growth Worldwide trends Worldwide: Service revenue will continue to increase over the forecast period, reaching USD863 billion in 2022 Regional trends Mobile revenue will continue to increase despite declining traditional services Mobile penetration: The level of mobile SIM penetration will remain stable in the CEE region, with the exception of Turkey Mobile connections: 4G/5G connections will displace 2G/3G, but we do not expect network decommissioning before 2022 Smartphones and LTE: The smartphone share of handsets in CEE will reach 82% by 2022 Mobile broadband: Widespread deployment of LTE infrastructure will support short-term growth of mobile broadband connections ARPU: ARPU will stabilise due to declining competitive price pressure and the increasing take-up of more-expensive data plans Data and revenue by generation: 4G technology roll-outs will drive service revenue increases in CEE Country-level trends Czech Republic: Revenue will grow, but the market will still be 18% smaller in 2022 than it was in 2012 Poland: Content services and widespread LTE coverage will help MNOs to increase handset data revenue Russia: Competition in the country's mobile market will increase and lead to a decline in handset ARPU Turkey: The race for 4G coverage and a high mobile handset data service demand will drive an increase in ARPU

