TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- The common shares of Choom Holdings Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Choom Holdings, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd., a cannabis production license applicant under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), intends to develop a unique lifestyle brand for cannabis for Canada's emerging cannabis market.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Choom Holdings Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Choom Holdings, avec sa filiale en propriete exclusive, Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd., demande un permis de production de cannabis en vertu du Reglement sur l'acces au cannabis a des fins medicales (ACMPR) de Sante Canada, vise a developper une marque unique pour le cannabis. marche du cannabis.

Issuer/Emetteur: Choom Holdings Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CHOO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 70 020 308 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 2 861 666 emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 17040B 10 1 ISIN: CA 17040B 10 1 3 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 22 novembre/November 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: June 30/le 30 juin Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

