European News Daily: TicketOffices.com Introduces Integration of Apple Pay

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Customers of TicketOffices.com now have the extra convenience of using Apple Pay when they purchase tickets for sport, theatre, and concert events. Apple Pay is Apple's contactless payment service. Currently, approximately 36% of U.S. retailers use Apple Pay, according to surveys conducted by Boston Retail Partners. Apple Pay had over 45 million users in 2016, and that number is estimated to jump to 86 million users in 2017, according to analysts from Juniper Research.

Most people use Apple Pay on their phones. However, Apple Pay can be set up on iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. So, whether customers are buying tickets on the go, from home, or while at work, the purchase process can now be even easier and faster, two benefits that customer reviews indicate are greatly valued.

Enhanced Security for TicketOffices.com Customers

TicketOffices.com has also chosen Apple Pay because of its security, a priority for customers. The company already uses best-in-class security protocol to safeguard any information submitted during the ticket purchase. Customers can be sure that any sensitive and personal information is safe and secure. By using Apple Pay, they can have the added confidence that they are using one of today's most secure payment methods.

And unlike some competitors, TicketOffices.com does NOT share its customer credit card information with anyone, even when a broker or individual is the ticket reseller. The company works on the customer's behalf to procure the tickets and make sure the customer's payment gets to the seller. Any issue that might come up gets handled by TicketOffices.com, so the customer can have peace of mind when placing their order.

Peace of Mind from a 100% Guarantee

TicketOffices.com customers also get peace of mind from the fact that the company works with licensed, certified, and professional ticket resellers. TicketOffices.com actually provides its customers with a 100% guarantee and guarantees tickets to be valid and authentic. Customers are assured their tickets will arrive on time for the event, that they will receive the tickets they paid for, that all tickets are authentic, and that if the event is canceled, they will receive a full refund. Compare that to buying tickets from places like Craigslist, where authenticity and validity are not always givens.

Customer Reviews Are a Priority at TicketOffices.com

TicketOffices.com believes customer reviews are an essential part of refining every aspect of its customer experience. The company updates its website weekly based on customer reviews, website data, and analytics. Rather than waiting for people to leave reviews, TicketOffices.com seeks them out. The company partners with a third party, Shopper Approved, to collect reviews after a customer checks out. This allows the TicketOffices.com to collect as many reviews as possible to understand where improvement can be made. It was from customer reviews that the desire for Apple Pay became clear.

About TicketOffices.com

TicketOffices.com is a ticket resale marketplace. It offers millions of tickets to over 50,000 events, including ones that are sold out. The company also regularly offers its customers exclusive pricing deals that are only available from TicketOffices.com. Subscribers to the TicketOffices.com newsletter are among the first to learn about the latest exclusive deals, as well as new concerts. They can also get updates on the TicketOffices.com blog and on social media channels.

