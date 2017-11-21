Regulatory News:

Since its creation, Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC) has been majority controlled by its founder, Gérard Brémond. This family control was maintained after the Group was listed on the Paris stockmarket and has enabled the implementation of a long-term strategy.

To ensure the continuity of this aim and with the full support of the members of the General Management Committee, Gérard Brémond has today proposed to the Group's Board of Directors the nomination of his son Olivier Brémond, 55 year-old, as CEO of the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group, with effect from 3 September 2018.

This nomination, as well as the ensuing separation of the Chairman and CEO functions, is to be formally presented for vote at the next Board meeting.

Until his nomination comes into effect, Olivier Brémond is to withdraw from his personal activities and focus on analysing the Group's various activities and projects, and on exchanging with teams on the ground.

For almost 30 years, Olivier Brémond has been a successful entrepreneur outside the Group:

After taking over Gamma TV in 1988, he created Marathon Productions and Marathon International in 1990. The two companies rapidly ranked among the main television contents producers and distributors offering reports, documentaries, animations and series, and taking the no. 1 spot in programmes for young viewers and becoming the leading exporter of French programmes broadcast in 80 countries.

Marathon has produced more than 3,000 programmes for all channels, some of which have become household names, such as: "Les Intrépides," "Sous le Soleil," "Marsupilami" and "Totally Spies."

Olivier Brémond then went on to initiate and create concept stores in Iceland and New York.

In September 2018, under the chairmanship of Gérard Brémond, Olivier Brémond is to join the Group's Management Committee made up of Martine Balouka-Vallette, Patricia Damerval and Thierry Hellin, who will maintain their current operating functions.

"This change in the Group's operating organisation is an answer to a major challenge for the company and all of its teams. I am delighted with this nomination, which ensures the continuity of the Group in respect of its values," stated Gérard Brémond, CEO of the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group.

"Having been a Board members for 22 years, I am well aware of the Group's fundamentals and growth potential. I will carry out my functions as CEO enthusiastically, rigorously and with team spirit to ensure the successful implementation of the Group's strategy," stated Olivier Brémond.

ABOUT THE PIERRE VACANCES-CENTER PARCS GROUP

The leading holiday group in Europe, Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs has 50 years of experience in the development and management of environmentally friendly and innovative holiday and leisure concepts located in seaside, mountain, countryside and city-centre destinations. Its business model is based on two complementary businesses: property development and tourism. Its well-known brands, Pierre Vacances, Center Parcs, Aparthotels Adagio, and maeva.com offer residences and resorts in 280 destinations in Europe. With-its 12,000 staff members, the PVCP Group has revenue of €1.506bn and welcomes eight million holidaymakers a year.

www.groupepvcp.com | @GroupePVCP

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005817/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs

Investor Relations and Strategic Operations

Emeline Lauté, +33 (0) 1 58 21 54 76

info.fin@groupepvcp.com

or

Press Relations

Valérie Lauthier, +33 (0) 1 58 21 54 61

valerie.lauthier@groupepvcp.com