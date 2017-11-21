sprite-preloader
21.11.2017
Probiotics and Prebiotics Food and Beverage New Product Trends 2017 - Cutting Edge, Taking Root & Going Mainstream

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Probiotics and Prebiotics: Food and Beverage New Product Trends" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

With the increased focus on their potential, probiotics have become one of the biggest trends today in the food and beverage industry. Nonetheless, the food industry itself hasn't figured out how best to market probiotic food and beverages, beyond yogurt and similar traditional sources. Should the marketing get technical, introducing consumers to specific bacteria strains and their functional benefits? Or remain more general, playing up just the health benefits instead?

Probiotics Trending as Functional Ingredients

But the biggest question hanging over the food industry is that, despite all the attention, few of the health benefits of probiotics have been clinically proven. In fact, aside from alleviating symptoms of some gastrointestinal ailments, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome, much of the potential remains only hinted at by research.

Even so, probiotics' potential as functional food ingredients has motivated the food and beverage industry to introduce new items formulated with probiotics and now also prebiotics, which currently account for 3% of new product introductions in the U.S. food and beverage industry.

Probiotic & Prebiotic Product Segmentation

Looking beyond yogurt and infant nutrition, Probiotics and Prebiotics: Food and Beverage New Product Trends covers the current and future potential for probiotics in the packaged food and beverage industry, analyzing market activity and potential by functionality and product type. Product activity is classified into three stages of innovation:

  • Stage 1 - Cutting Edge
  • Stage 2 - Taking Root
  • Stage 3 - Going Mainstream

Most of the product types discussed in Probiotics and Prebiotics: Food and Beverage New Product Trends are labeled as cutting edge, and many of these lack the sales track record to designate as trends. Nonetheless, fortification with probiotics has emerged as a hotbed of innovation, often combined with other nutritional trends and superfood ingredients.

Probiotics' Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry

As the number of new food and beverage products fortified with probiotics multiplies in the marketplace, this trend raises questions and creates potential obstacles to its growth. Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine probiotics being a temporary fad. There are traditional foodway histories with probiotics, modern research-supported benefits, and open-ended possibilities for advanced research on specific benefits of probiotic strains.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. The Market and Its Prospects
  2. The Human Microbiome Project
  3. Prebiotics
  4. Traditional Sources of Probiotics and Prebiotics
  5. Digestive Health
  6. Food Borne Illness
  7. Immunity
  8. Metabolic Syndrome
  9. Mental Health
  10. Sports Nutrition
  11. Seasonal Allergies
  12. Weight Management
  13. Other Potential Functional Benefits
  14. Introductory Note
  15. Going Mainstream
  16. Specialty Kefir & Yogurt Drinks
  17. Probiotic Frozen Yogurts
  18. Kombucha
  19. Taking Root
  20. Drinking Vinegar
  21. Probiotic Cheese
  22. Cutting Edge
  23. In Wellness Shots
  24. In Waters and Coconut Waters
  25. In Coffee and Tea
  26. In Sodas
  27. In Meal Shakes and Protein and Drink Mixes
  28. In Beer
  29. Kvass
  30. In Breads and Baking Mixes
  31. In Cereal, Granola, and Snack Bars
  32. In Spreads
  33. In Condiments
  34. In Chips
  35. Probiotics for Kids

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lh67pf/probiotics_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire