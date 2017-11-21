Global Yacht Industry Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Yacht Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, China, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yacht Industry in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!

Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals

Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions

Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth

Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market

American Companies Aim to Expand Operations

Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth

Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales

Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects

Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!

Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts

Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features

Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth

Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering

Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts

Support Yachts Find Favor

Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend

Straight Line Yachts Find Favor

Promising Opportunities for Little Ships

Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Hydrofoils Technology

Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors

Innovative Eco-Friendly Features

Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market

Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers

US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis

Environmental Regulations: An Overview

MARPOL Regulation 12A

The Annex VI of MARPOL

Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts

Ballast Water Convention



3. INTRODUCTION TO YACHTS

Yachting - An Introduction

Yacht - A Definition

Yacht Ensign

Yacht Construction

Classification of Yachts

Sailing Yachts

Day Sailing Yachts

Weekender Yachts

Cruising Yachts

Luxury Sailing Yachts

Racing Yachts

Motor Yachts

Luxury Yachts

Superyacht

A Unique Industry

Yacht Chartering

Yacht Marina



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Aston Martin Unveils Neptune Personal Submarine for Superyachts

Horizon Yacht to Unveil FD Series Yachts in the US

Horizon Yacht Rolls Out Horizon RP110 Yacht

Lrssen Rolls Out Aurora

Baglietto Introduces ANDIAMO

Overmarine Group Unveils Mangusta Oceano 42

Benetti Unveils Full Custom M/Y Seasense Yacht

Benetti Introduces Se77antasette

Benetti Introduces M/Y Lady Lilian

Benetti Rolls Out BF104 M/Y Lejos 3 Superyacht

Ferretti Launches Navetta 33 Superyacht

Dynamiq Unveils Porsche's GTT 115 Superyacht

CRN Unveils MY Superconero

Baltic Yachts Rolls Out Baltic 175 Pink Gin VI

Sarp Yachts New XSR Hybrid Yachts

Gulf Craft to Unveil the Majesty 122 (M/Y Ghost II) in Australia

Horizon Yachts V68 V Series Yacht

Dyna Craft Unveils D32 Yacht

Oceanco Unveils AMARA Yacht

Fipa Group Introduces Maiora 36 Superyacht

Oceanco Unveils Y715 Motoryacht

Horizon Yachts Launches Horizon E88 Skylounge Motoryacht

Horizon Yachts Launches Horizon E98 Motoryacht Model

Ferretti Group Introduces Navetta 37 Long Maxi Yacht

Ferretti Group Introduces Ferretti Yachts 850

Horizon Yachts Introduces E75 Motoryacht

Overmarine Group Unveils Mangusta Oceano 42 Yacht

Horizon Yachts Introduces E56XO Sport Yacht

Mercedes-Benz Launches Arrow460-Granturismo Luxury Motor Yacht

Bilgin Yachts Introduces Giaola-Lu Superyacht

Kleven Verft Rolls Out Superyacht in Norway

Feadship Unveils 34-Metre Motoryacht

Horizon Yachts Introduces E62 Open Bridge Motoryacht

Horizon Yachts Unveils Horizon E56XO Sport Yacht for Australian Market

Horizon Yachts Introduces Horizon FD85 Fast Displacement Motoryacht

Sunseeker to Unveil 131 Yacht

Ferretti Unveils Custom Line Navetta 28 for Asia-Pacific Markets

Ferretti Unveils Riva 76' Perseo Yacht

Horizon Yachts Introduces E88 Open Bridge Motoryacht

Horizon Yachts Unveils E88 Open Flybridge Motoryacht

Ferretti Launches Ferretti Yachts 550

Ferretti Introduces Pershing 108 Maxi Yacht

Horizon Yachts Launches E88 Skylounge Motoryacht

Sanlorenzo Launches Scorpion Charter Superyacht

Overmarine Group Launches Mangusta 132 Model

Overmarine Group Launches Second Unit of Mangusta 110 Series

Horizon Yachts Introduces Horizon V80 Cockpit Skylounge Motoryacht

Tankoa Yachts Unveils Project S693 Superyacht

Feadship Introduces Savannah Superyacht



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sea Ray Teams Up with Simrad

Baglietto and CCN Launch New Headquarters in the US

Brunswick Relocates Headquarters

Brunswick Collaborates with TechNexus

Aurelius Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Privilge Marine

Fenix Snaps UP Perini Navi Group

Genting Group Snaps Up Wider Yachts

Perini Navi to Shut Down Picchiotti

Azimut Benetti Snaps Up Entire Stake in Fraser Yachts

QInvest Snaps Up OneOcean Port Vell

Brunswick Acquires Lankhorst Taselaar

Brunswick to Close Joinville Facility in Brazil

Brunswick Snaps Up Assets of Payne's Marine Group

Luerssen Maritime Receives German FTC Approval for Blohm+Voss Acquisition

Baglietto Bags Contract for MV19 Yacht

Diamond Living Fund to Acquire Controlling Stake in Sunrise Yachts

Lai Sun to Invest in Camper & Nicholsons International

Palumbo Group Takes Over ISA Yachts

Kali Acquires 100% Stake in Wave Marine & Yacht Services

Ferretti Group Inks Agreement with Caucasus Yachts

Feadship to Establish New Superyacht Facility in Netherlands

Viking Yachts to Acquire Ocean Yachts

Sanlorenzo and Simpson Marine Ink Distribution Agreement



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



