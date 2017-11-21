The "Fixed Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
"Next-generation infrastructure continues to see large investments from operators, supported by government initiatives, and we expect next-generation broadband access to drive increasing fixed broadband revenue."
We estimate that fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will increase by EUR1.7 billion in Central and Eastern Europe by 2022, driven by large-scale next-generation access roll-out. We examine key trends and drivers and provide a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for the region and for 14 individually modelled countries in this report.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 14 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.
Data coverage
- Fixed connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Countries Covered
Countries modelled individually
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
Detailed country commentary
- Czech Republic
- Poland
- Russia
- Turkey
