The "Fixed Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Next-generation infrastructure continues to see large investments from operators, supported by government initiatives, and we expect next-generation broadband access to drive increasing fixed broadband revenue."

We estimate that fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will increase by EUR1.7 billion in Central and Eastern Europe by 2022, driven by large-scale next-generation access roll-out. We examine key trends and drivers and provide a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for the region and for 14 individually modelled countries in this report.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 14 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Countries Covered

Countries modelled individually

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

Ukraine

Detailed country commentary

Czech Republic

Poland

Russia

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5xk4f/fixed_services_in

