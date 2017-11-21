

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tether, a startup that works with bitcoin exchanges, claims a hacker stole $31 million.



Tether enables bitcoin exchanges to trade with fiat currencies. The company said that $30,950,010 worth of USDT was taken from its core treasury wallet.



'Yesterday, we discovered that funds were improperly removed from the Tether treasury wallet through malicious action by an external attacker. Tether integrators must take immediate action, as discussed below, to prevent further ecosystem disruption,' the company said in a statement.



'The attacker is holding funds in the following address: 16tg2RJuEPtZooy18Wxn2me2RhUdC94N7r. If you receive any USDT tokens from the above address, or from any downstream address that receives these tokens, do not accept them, as they have been flagged and will not be redeemable by Tether for USD.'



Tether said it is in the process of attempting token recovery to prevent them from entering the broader ecosystem.



