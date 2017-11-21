Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Cliff Grandison, President of Alaska Hydro (TSXV: AKH) (the Company), reported that the Company has completed an Archaeological Overview Assessment (AOA) of its More Creek Hydroelectric Project site located approximately 130 km North of Stewart, BC. The AOA was prepared for the Company by Amec Foster Wheeler.

The report recommends that Alaska Hydro complete an Archaeological Impact Assessment (AIA) before any construction because of the moderate to high potential of undocumented archaeological resources in the project area. The results of the study show that 27 archaeological sites are recorded near or at the project, 7 of which are within the project site and 3 of which are within the proposed reservoir area. These sites include artifacts such as obsidian and andesite flakes, a complete projectile point, an obsidian projectile point base fragment, a piece of fauna, lithic flakes and tools, and obsidian debitage. The redacted report with a list of the known archaeological sites and types is posted on the Company's website.

The report recommends a staged approach to the AIA because of the high archaeological potential of the project site. The Company's plans for the AIA study will include consultation with the Tahltan Nation. The More Creek Hydroelectric Project is located within the traditional territory of the Tahltan Nation.

