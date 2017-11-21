Technavio's latest report on the global industrial food extruder marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005933/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial food extruder market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An overview of the industrial food extruder market

Industrial food extruders are used to mix, form, texturize, and shape food products under various conditions, which offers high productivity and quality output. Industrial food extruders offer various benefits to food manufacturing plants, and this will drive the growth of the global industrial food extruder market during the forecast period. Some of the benefits offered by industrial food extruders are that they can produce a variety of textures, colors, shapes, and appearances that cannot be easily produced using other industrial food processing equipment.

Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the food service sector, says, "Industrial food extruders are also the perfect solution for food processing plants to minimize food wastage. During the extrusion process, raw materials are ground to the required size to maintain consistency, and the dry mix is passed through the pre-conditioner. This enables the use of accurate quantities of raw materials and helps in reduction of food wastage."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial food extruder marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing focus on offering customized industrial food extruders

Technology improvements to ensure healthy snacks production

New product launches

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing focus on offering customized industrial food extruders

The customization option allows vendors of industrial food extruders to meet the unique needs of food manufacturing plants. Customization options are available for certain selectable functions and specific requirements of food manufacturing plants. Vendors can also fix the cost of industrial food extruders based on the customer requirements.

"KAHL Group offers industrial food extruders that can give output in different shapes based on the requirement of the clients. proBAKE also offers personal consultations and custom layouts to deliver industrial food extruders based on individual requirements," according to Manu.

Technology improvements to ensure healthy snacks production

Extrusion technology is gaining popularity in the food processing industry. Extrusion technology is used for cereal and protein processing. Industrial food extruders can be used for a wide range of applications. Some applications of industrial food extruders are breakfast cereals, pasta, meat analogs, and filled snack products. The same industrial food extruder can also be used to manufacture other types of products.

The flexibility of the extrusion technology allows manufacturers to adjust industrial food extruders according to the different parameters and product requirements. The screw speed, screw centrifugation, die design, and the injection of steam can be adjusted to obtain the accurate output through extrusion.

New product launches

In 2016, Unifiller Systems launched Uni-X Extruder at the IBIE 2016 show in Las Vegas, US. The machine allows depositing of products like doughs without damage and portion control. The new machine has a capacity up to 790 lbs. per hour. The machine can work with various food products such as stiff pastes, gluten-free mixes, chunks, and meat products. Similarly, in 2016, Reading Bakery Systems launched a single screw food extruder. The machine is equipped with a tumble dryer, which reduces the moisture content in food products and allows temperature variation and variation in the residence time.

Key vendors:

American Extrusion International

Bühler

Clextral

KAHL Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Tortilla Grills and Presses Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Kettles and Braising Pans Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005933/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com