Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market 2016-2024 - 3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch Manufacturing

The "Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Brakes and Clutches in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Mechanical Friction Brakes and Clutches

Electromagnetic Brakes and Clutches

Other Brakes and Clutches

The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Altra Industrial Motion, Inc.

Andantex USA , Inc.

, Inc. Boston Gear

Dayton Superior Products Co., Inc.

Electroid Company

Formsprag Clutch, Inc.

Hilliard Corp.

Inertia Dynamics LLC

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG

KEB Automation KG

Lenze SE

Magnetic Technologies Ltd.

Magtrol, Inc.

Marland Clutch

Merobel

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.

Placid Industries, Inc.

Redex Andantex

Regal Power Transmission Solutions

Rexnord Corp.

Sjogren Industries, Inc.

Stromag

Warner Electric, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude

Wider Use Case Across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key Application Verticals

Surge in Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Opportunities

Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs Progressive Trajectory

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market: A Review

Market to Benefit from Stable Economic Scenario

Global Market Analysis

Outlook

Mechanical Friction Brakes & Clutches Dominate the Market

Electromagnetic Brakes & Clutches: A Major Product Segment

Developed Regions

Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies

Prime Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific

The Fastest Growing Regional Market



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Brand Name

Key for Market Growth

One-Stop-Shop Concept Grabs Attention

Manufacturers Focus on Distribution Networks to Improve Market Reach

After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point

Brewing Competition from Asian Companies

Mounting Pricing Pressure

Consolidation Underway

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Industrial Brakes & Clutches Market



3. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Product Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth

End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design

Key Considerations in Brake and Clutch Designing

Torque

Heat Dispersing

Inertia

Speed

Design Innovations Driven by Growth in Related Equipment

Design Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Offer New Capabilities

Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs

3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch Manufacturing

Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains

Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for Disc Brakes

Demand for Drum-Style Brakes Remains High

Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to Fore

Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth

Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery

Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications

Integrated Packages

Order of the Day in Motor Market

Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions



4. END-USE APPLICATION SECTOR - A PERSPECTIVE BUILDER

Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market Momentum

Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes

Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical

Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Robust Demand for Machine Tools Underpins Revenue Growth

Brakes and Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors

Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland Conveyors

Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes

Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical and Pharmaceutical Robots

Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrial Brakes and Clutches

A Primer

Dynamics of Braking

Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Mechanical Friction Brakes and Clutches

Electromagnetic Brakes and Clutches

Other Brakes and Clutches

Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods

Pneumatic Actuation

Mechanical Actuation

Electric Actuation

Self-Actuation

Hydraulic Actuation

Cooling of Brakes and Clutches

Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes and Clutches

Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and Clutch Materials

OSHA Guidelines and Recommendations

Key Guidelines

During Brake and Clutch Repairs

During Storage and Disposal

End-Use Applications

Food and Beverages Processing

Material Handling and Management

Mining

Textiles & Apparel

Machine Tools

Other Applications



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Warner Electric Launches XS-Series Brakes

Ogura Industrial Unveils New Mechanical Clutches

Miki Pulley Rolls Out New BX Series Electromagnetic Brakes

Miki Pulley Introduces CS Electromagnetic Actuated Clutches

SEPAC Unveils SETB

SEPAC Unveils Spring Engaged Brake

Miki Pulley Introduces CYT Micro Clutches

Mayr Power Transmission Launches Brake Technology 4.0

Svendborg Brakes Unveils LBS 120 Yaw Brake Tool

INTORQ Unveils BFK470 Spring-Applied Brakes

KEB America Launches Redesigned Load Brake Product Line

Twiflex Rolls Out VSD Series Modular Brake Systems

Nexen Introduces FMCBE

Nexen Group Launches Size 80 and 100 High-Torque Tooth Clutches

Nexen Group Unveils Eclipse Servo Motor Brakes

SEPAC Introduces MSEB Series Brakes

Warner Electric Unveils X-Small Brakes

Formsprag Rolls Out New Aerospace-Grade Brakes

Formsprag Develops Modified FSO-500 Clutch for Corrugated Paperboard Machines

Matrix Introduces New Line of Permanent Magnet Brakes

Warner Electric Unveils CMS 250 Series MagStop Clutch/Brakes

Magtrol Introduces BHB Series Blower-Cooled Hysteresis Brakes

GKN Stromag Unveils KMS THC Hydraulic Multi-Disc Clutch and HPI Brake



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Altra Industrial Acquires Stromag

Formsprag Clutch Bags Contract from U.S. Coast Guard

INTORQ to Expand Aerzen Headquarters

Warner Electric Extends Angers Factory

Stieber Partners with Twiflex

Svendborg Delivers BSFH 520 Braking System to American Block

Twiflex Delivers Twiflex GMR SD Caliper Brake to Australian Coal Mine Operator

Regal Beloit Takes Over Emerson's Power Transmission Solutions Business

Wichita Clutch Delivers 118VM Plate Brake to Leading Oilfield Equipment Manufacturer

Nuttall Gear Provides Recoiler Gearbox and Caliper Brake to Large Steel Recoiler OEM

Formsprag Delivers FSR Backstopping Clutch to Leading Press OEM

Warner Electric Supplies Model EM Series Brake to Large Steel Manufacturer

Warner Electric Delivers TB Series Tension Brake for a South Carolina Electrical Cabling Manufacturer

Boston Gear Deploys Centric Centrigard Overload Clutch for a Mid-Atlantic Packaging System Manufacturer

Matrix Supplies Modified 1EB Servo Motor Brakes to a Global Industrial Robotics Company

Warner Electric Provides ERC100 Spring-Applied Caliper Disc Brake to Leading Crane OEM

Warner Electric Delivers TB Series Tension Brake to Mid- Atlantic Power Transmission Belt Manufacturer

Twiflex Delivers VMS3-VR Brakes to FLSmidth

Twiflex Supplies GMR-SD Caliper Brakes to Indian Mining Operator

Marland Delivers CECON Clutches to Leading Industrial Fan OEM

Svendborg Supplies BSFH 520 Braking System to Large Chilean Copper Mine Operator



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 183)

The United States (59)

(59) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (92)

(92) France (7)

(7)

Germany (34)

(34)

The United Kingdom (23)

(23)

Italy (11)

(11)

Spain (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)

