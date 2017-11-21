Global High Temperature Plastics Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2024

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Temperature Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report also analyzes the High Temperature Plastics market for the total global, and the US, European and Rest of World regions in volume terms (Thousand lbs) by product segments.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Industries:



Product Segments:

Fluoropolymers

Polyimides

High Performance PA

Polyphenylene Sulfides

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polyketones

Polysulfones

End-Use Industries:

Automobile

Electrical/Electronics

Chemical/Industrial

Aerospace

Medical

Others

The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M

Arkema Group

Asahi Glass Company, Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Lumena New Materials Corp.

Covestro AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DIC Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

DSM Engineering Plastics

EMS-Grivory

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Performance Plastics Ltd.

Polyplastics Co, Ltd.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

SABIC

The Solvay Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Victrex Plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete

Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics

Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

Competitive Landscape



2. BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Fluoropolymers Market

Innovation Sustains PTFE Market

PTFE

Pricing Dynamics

PolyVinylidine DiFluoride (PVDF) Market

Regional Market Perspective

End-Use Markets Spur Demand

Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector

Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past

Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage in Recent Past

Fluoropolymer Raw Materials

An Overview

Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply

Competitive Landscape

Polyimides

Overview

Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films

Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector

High Performance Polyamides

Polyphthalamide

Driving HPPA Growth

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

Impact of Recession

End-Use Markets Fuel Growth Prospects

Electronic and Electrical

Automotive

Industrial

Filters and Filter Bags

Aerospace

Competitive Landscape

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

Market Overview

Unique Features to Enhance Consumption

Aromatic Ketone Polymers

Polyetheretherketones (PEEK)

Key End-Use Markets

Competitive Landscape



3. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE MARKETS

Electronics & Electrical

Bright Future for HTPs in Electronics

Next-Gen Advancements in LED Lighting

Automotive

An Introduction

Focus on Reducing Vehicle Weight

Innovative High-Temperature Thermoplastics for Car Interiors

Under-the-Hood Components

A Promising Market

Auto Industry Remains Upbeat

Excellent Substitutes for Steel and Aluminum

Medical/Healthcare



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A Backdrop

Processing of HTPs

Injection Molding

Injection Molding Process

Disadvantage of Injection Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Extrusion

Extrusion Process

Extrusion Blow Molding

HTPs

Product Segments

Fluoropolymers

Introduction

Key Features of Fluoropolymers

Fluoropolymer Segments

Melt Fluoropolymers

Paste Fluoropolymers

End-Use Markets

Fluoropolymer Product Types

Select Fluoropolymers and Their Trade Names

PTFE

Processing

Forms of PTFE and Their End-Use Markets

PCTFE (Polychlorotrifluoroethylene)

PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride)

FEP (Fluorinated ethylene propylene)

ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene)

ECTFE (Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene)

PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy)

Polyimides

Synthesizing of Polyimide

Ethynyl Group Polyimides

High Performance Polyamides

Polyamides

Polyphenylene Sulfides

End-Use Applications

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Key Features of LCPs

New Class of LCPs

End-Use Markets

Polyketones

Types of Polyketones

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Other Polymers

Processing of Polyketones

Key Features of Polyketones

Polysulfones



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

DSM Enhances Water Management Range with ForTii Ace Polyamide Compound

BASF Develops Semi-Crystalline Polyamide

Polyonics Unveils New Family of Durable ESD-Safe Polyimide Label Materials

Polykemi Introduces High Performing Plastic Compounds

BASF Unveils Heat-Resistant Polyamide Ultramid Endure in Two Nepowertrain Applications

DSM Introduces ForTii Ace

Royal DSM Unveils Range of High Performance Polyamides

Polyonics Launches LML for Automotive Applications

Nexam Chemical Holding Launches NEXIMID HT-R

Solvay Launches Kalix HPPA Series

Solvay Unveils High Stiffness Grade PEEK-KetaSpire

BASF Introduces Ultramid Comprising Renewable Resources

CAPLINQ Corporation Announces Plans to Launch LINQTAPE Range of Polyamide Tapes



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Arkema to Enhance Fluoropolymer (Kynar PVDF) Capacity

BASF to Take Over Solvay's Global Polyamide Business

DIC to Increase Production Capacity for PPS Compounds

Dow Merges with DuPont

Daikin to Take Over Heroflon

BASF Raises Production Capacity of Compounding Plant

Arkema Increases Production Capacity of Kynar PVDF in China

RadiciGroup to Take Over Engineering Polymer Solutions Business of Invista

BASF Sets Up Additional Production Line of Ultrason Polyarylsulfone

Arkema Expands its Specialty Polyamides Production Capacities

Bayer MaterialScience Starts Operating as Covestro

Solvay Specialty Polymers Acquires Ryton PPS Business of Chevron Phillips Chemical

Celanese Corporation Takes Over Cool Polymers

Toray Industries Establishes First PSP Plant in South Korea

Lanxess Establishes Polyamide Manufacturing Plant in Belgium

DIC Announces Plans to Establish PPS Compounds Facility in China

Celanese Corporation to Expand Production Facilities in China



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)

The United States (34)

(34) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (20)

(20) Europe (33)

(33) France (3)

(3)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

(Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (2)

