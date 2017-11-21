

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has announced plans to repeal the net neutrality rules implemented under President Barack Obama.



Pai, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said he circulated his draft order to his fellow FCC commissioners Tuesday morning, with the order set to be made public on Wednesday.



The FCC voted in May to move forward with efforts to repeal the net neutrality rules, which require internet service providers like Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) to treat all web traffic equally.



Pai described the net neutrality rules as heavy-handed, utility-style regulations, which he claimed have depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks and deterred innovation.



'Today, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would abandon this failed approach and return to the longstanding consensus that served consumers well for decades,' Pai said. 'Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the Internet.'



He added, 'Instead, the FCC would simply require Internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that's best for them and entrepreneurs and other small businesses can have the technical information they need to innovate.'



Internet service providers have been critical of the regulations, although consumer advocates have argued weaker rules would allow the companies to abuse their position as gatekeepers by blocking or slowing down certain websites.



The repeal of the net neutrality rules is expected to be approved by the FCC commissioners in a vote on December 14th, as Republicans hold a 3-to-2 majority.



