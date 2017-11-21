Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal laptop carry cases marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global laptop carry cases market has been witnessing growth stemming from the business travel market and also from students enrolling for professional courses. With the increase in the fashion consciousness and disposable income of consumers, a preference for trendy and fashionable products is inevitable. Vendors are mainly focusing on the comfort and aesthetic aspect of laptop carry cases to increase their adoption. The market is fragmented with the presence of several competitors both at regional and international levels. The market is expected to rise in terms of production capacity during the forecast period. The reason for such growth is the increased focus of manufacturers on expanding their presence in emerging markets.

"Manufacturers in the market are competing based on product price, design, quality, and brand presence. Consumers majorly prefer laptop carry cases that are easy to carry, lightweight, and multipurpose. The acquisition of new, emerging, or counterfeit brands by leading competitors would help them to maintain their dominance in the global laptop carry case market," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead luggage research analyst from Technavio

Top five laptop carry cases market vendors

Belkin International

Belkin International is engaged in manufacturing and selling computers, laptop, smartphones, and tablet accessories. The company has three operating brands named Belkin, Linksys, and WeMo. Belkin products are known for their simplicity and ease of use, Linksys provides wireless connectivity products, and WEMO delivers customizable smart home experience products.

Kensington Computer Products Group

Kensington Computer Products Group manufactures and sells desktop and mobile device accessories across the globe for nearly 35 years. The company's extensive line of award-winning products provides trusted security, ergonomic well-being, and desktop productivity innovations.

Samsonite International

Samsonite International engages in manufacturing, designing, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices across the globe. The company operates primarily under brands named Samsonite, Speck, Lipault, Kamiliant, TUMI, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, and Gregory as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Sanwa Supply

Sanwa Supply is engaged in supply and sales of computers as well as computer-related products. The company has a vast product portfolio of more than 7,000 products. The company considers and takes care of a global environment during its product design and development.

Targus

Targus is recognized as the world's bestselling notebook carry case and mobile accessories brand. Targus is located in more than 100 countries across the globe. The company manufactures and sells products that are extremely well thought-out and highly relevant while being suited to every demographic from college students to executives.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

