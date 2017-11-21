Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc.: Bakken (BWTX) Acquires Second Operating Subsidiary, Nationwide Property Partners, Inc.

MINOT, ND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: BWTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Nationwide Property Partners, Inc. (NPP).

This move to diversify the company's revenue base strengthens its long-term assets by becoming a buy-to-scale publicly traded landlord bringing lasting value to shareholders.

NPP currently owns 48 residential rental properties in the Flint, MI (Genesee County) area, with ten more pending, including a multifamily eight-unit building.

Along with private funding and funds from operations, the company is looking to build its portfolio of houses through traditional search methods and its lead generating website, www.nationwidecashforkeys.com, where it can target FSBO properties through Google and other social media advertising outlets by zip code.

"We now have two fully operational subsidiaries, Dakota Energy Resources Corporation and Nationwide Property Partners, Inc. It is the perfect combination of cash flow and asset appreciation to position Bakken for the future," stated Bakken's President, Jack Galvin.

About Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc.

Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dakota Energy Resources Corporation, is an oilfield service company with operations focused currently in the Bakken Shale Region of North Dakota. The company provides, sells, locates, and transports surface water to shale oil producers at affordable prices. Through its other wholly-owned subsidiary, Nationwide Property Partners, Inc., Bakken purchases and rents residential real estate. Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc. common stock trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol "BWTX."

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact

Jack Galvin

Phone: 702-904-0475

Email: info@bakkenwatertransfer.com

SOURCE: Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc.