Glidewell Dental Introduces glidewell.io In-Office Solution

Advanced Ecosystem to Facilitate Lab-quality Dental Restorations in Chairside Environment

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Glidewell Dental, a leading technological innovator in restorative dentistry for 47 years, introduced over the weekend a first-of-its-kind chairside restorative ecosystem known as the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution. Officially unveiled to a select group of clinicians attending the inaugural Glidewell Dental Symposium in Dallas, Texas, the glidewell.io solution is described as a comprehensive suite of technologies set to simplify the process of prescribing and delivering laboratory-quality restorations.

"The promise of convenience offered by chairside milling systems tends to be offset by the cost and complexity of adoption," said Stephenie Goddard, Vice President of business operations at Glidewell Dental. "In contrast, glidewell.io uses artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to effectively streamline the restorative design process, enabling clinicians to focus on the needs and comfort of their patients."

The glidewell.io workflow begins with an intraoral scan transferred to Glidewell's fastdesign.io™ Software, which serves to auto-design restorations for the clinician's approval based on algorithms derived from millions of cases digitally produced by Glidewell Laboratories. The software further serves as a direct communications portal to the lab, from which users can prescribe cases or access digital optimization and technical support. Should clinicians opt for an immediate restoration, the restorative design is sent to the fastmill.io™ In-Office Unit for efficient chairside milling.

"Our focus is on maximizing clinical control and flexibility," said Mike Selberis, Glidewell's Chief Technology Officer. "As an extension of what we've been doing in the lab for years, the glidewell.io In-Office Solution enables clinicians to bring an intuitive, affordable digital ecosystem into their office, and thereby remove one of the principal barriers to patient acceptance - inconvenience."

In conjunction with the unveiling, Glidewell and Align Technology, Inc. announced a North American distribution agreement for the popular iTero Element® intraoral scanning system. Symposium attendees were provided a hands-on look at the ease of use of the iTero Element scanner and fastdesign.io software interaction, alongside demonstrations of the fastmill.io unit producing restorations from lithium silicate Obsidian® CAD/CAM Milling Blanks and BruxZir® NOW, the only fully sintered chairside zirconia material on the market. A similar interactive opportunity will be provided to attendees of the 2017 Greater New York Dental Meeting, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Nov. 24-29.

The glidewell.io In-Office Solution is expected to be available to North American customers in Q1 of 2018, with pre-orders available now. Inquiries can be directed to the www.glidewell.io website or by telephone at 844-949-7184.

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest producers of custom restorative services, and recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation and continuing education, committed to making comprehensive treatment more accessible to patients domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

glidewell.io, fastdesign.io, fastmill.io, Obsidian, and BruxZir NOW are trademarks of Prismatik Dentalcraft, Inc.

iTero and Element are registered trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.





SOURCE: Glidewell Dental

