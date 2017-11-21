Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Markets, 2024 - Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABS Friction Inc. ( Canada )

) ADVICS CO., LTD. ( Japan )

) Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC ( USA )

) Fras Le (Brazil)

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd ( Taiwan )

) Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

) Nisshinbo Brake Inc. ( Japan )

) TMD Friction Holdings GmbH ( Germany )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Brake Friction Parts

A Rudimentary Overview

Aftermarket

A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Outlook

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements

Opportunity Indicators:

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements

Global Vehicles in Operation

An Overview

Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

Opportunity Indicators:

Developing Countries

Hotspots for Growth

Outsourcing

A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy

Asian Countries Gaining Importance for Outsourced Production of Brake Friction Products

Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence

Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes

Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market

Manufacturers Focus on Technology Developments for High- Quality Products

Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes

Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads

Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years

Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts

Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products

Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence

Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants

Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground

Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts

Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out

Key Challenges

Durable Original Equipment Products Hamper Growth

Customers' Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts

Eddy Current Brake Systems

An Emerging Challenge?

Counterfeit Parts: A Growing Concern for OEMs

Competitive Scenario

Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition

Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket

Efficient Customer Service

A Key Competitive Variable

Internet Retailing

A Major Growth Avenue



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Friction and Friction Products

How does a Brake Function?

Friction and Braking

Brake Failure

Brake System

Disc Brakes

Components of a Disc Brake System

Brake Pad: The Friction Component of a Disc Brake System

Factors Affecting the Demand for Brake Pads Aftermarket

Technological Trends in the Development of Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Alternative braking Systems

Power Brakes

Hand Brakes

Hydraulic Brakes

Brake Friction Products

Semi-Metallic Brake Pads

Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads

Low-Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Akebono's Superior Ceramic Technology

NAO Ceramic Brake Friction Material: An Overview

Major Brake Friction Material Advantages and Disadvantages

Ceramic, Semi-Metallic, Metallic and Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Material



4. FRICTION MATERIAL

Dry Friction Material

Classification of Friction Materials

Reinforcing Fibers

Glass

Metals

Aramid

Potassium Titanate (A Type of Ceramic Material)

Sepiolite

Ceramic

Binders

Phenolic Resins

COPNA (Condensed Polynuclear Aromatic) Resins

Silicon Modified Resins

Cyanate Ester Resins

Epoxy-modified Phenolic Resins

Thermoplastic Polyimide Resins

Major Binders and their Advantages & Disadvantages: Silicon-Modified Phenolic Resin, Epoxy-Modified Phenolic Resin, Phenolic Resin, COPNA Resin, Thermoplastic Polyimide Resin, and Cyanate Ester Resin

Fillers

Inorganic Fillers

Barium Sulphate

Calcium Carbonate

Mica

Vermiculite

Molybdenum Trioxide

Organic Fillers

Friction Additives

Lubricants (Graphite, Metal Sulphides)

Graphite

Metal Sulphides

Abrasives (Metal oxides/silicates)

Wet Friction Materials

Paper Type

Sintered Type

Fabric Type



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Pagid Expands Brake Part Range with 18 New Product Lines

Akebono Expands Brake Parts with Introduction of 13 New Parts

TMD Friction Introduces Textar Brand in the UK

Federal-Mogul Unveils Jurid Brake Pads in the US

MAT Holdings Unveils New Brake Catalog

Bosch Unveils Severe Duty Brake Pads Range

Akebono Expands Brake Part Offerings with 9 New Parts

Mintex Unveils Brake Pads and Shoes Line for Classic Cars

Centric Parts Unveils New Product Brake Pads Line, StopTech Street Brake Pad

Raybestos Unveils Brake Pads for European Models

Federal-Mogul Launches Wagner OEx Brake Pads in North America



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

The Parts Alliance Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bendix Brakes

AP Emissions Technologies and Centric Merge to Form APC Automotive Technologies

Icahn Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul Enters into Strategic Partnership with NUCAP for Friction Products

Sangsin Brake Luanches HiQ Brake Pads in India

ZF Acquires TRW



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



