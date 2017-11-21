Landrum HR: PEO Company LandrumHR Appoints Three New Members

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / LandrumHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) company providing HR services in the Southeast, is excited to announce three new members to their staff.

Deborah Brousseau has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Deborah has extensive experience in leading marketing departments for professional services companies, most recently in the legal recruiting industry. Deborah's core strengths are branding, digital marketing, and ensuring a positive client experience.

Active in the Pensacola community, Deborah is a class of 2014 Leadership Pensacola graduate, serves on the board of Escambia High School High Tech, and is an Executive Mentor in the University of West Florida's Executive Mentor program. Deborah is also an active member of Relevant Life Church, and teaches workforce readiness classes for Junior Achievement and other local non-profits.

Jeffrey Jones has been appointed to the position of Sales Development Representative for the Sarasota location of LandrumHR. In this role, he will advise prospective clients about the benefits of partnering with an HR outsourcing company. His previous jobs include Business Development Manager, Inside Sales Manager, and Inside Sales Representative. Jeffrey has been married for 36 years and has three children and seven grandchildren.

LandrumHR has also hired Todd A. Stephenson in the role of Business Consultant. He will serve the North and South Carolina locations. As a Business Consultant, he will develop new client relationships for LandrumHR PEO services in upstate and Lowcountry markets in South Carolina. His past roles include Senior Benefits Consultant for Assurance Benefits Group, Columbia SC; Vice President of Employee Benefits, Hub International LTD, Charleston SC; and Vice President of Employee Benefits, First Southeast Insurance Services, Charleston SC.

Stephenson came to LandrumHR's attention when he demonstrated leadership in the employee benefits field through board positions on both the local and state boards of The National Health Underwriters Association, as well as a board position with a local non-profit community health plan in the Charleston SC area. He has also received the Distinguished Service award from SC Association of Health Underwriters and holds a BS degree in Business Administration from Fairmont State College in WV.

LandrumHR offers full-service HR outsourcing, and has six locations throughout the Southeast. Those interested can contact LandrumHR for more information on any of their services. Those who would like to learn about upcoming events or read informative articles from LandrumHR, can visit their Facebook page.

