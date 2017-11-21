Technavio's latest report on the global motorcycle batteries marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Motorcycle batteries market at a glance

The global motorcycle batteries market is expected to grow during the forecast period fostered by the growth in the motorcycle market. The average lifespan of a battery is 3-4 years, and the lifespan depends upon various factors such as climatic conditions, traffic congestion, and the number of times a motorcycle starts and stops.

Ganesh Subramanium, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "APAC is the major contributor to the motorcycle batteries market, and the market has a significant scope for growth in this region. This can be attributed to the fact that more than 70% of the motorcycles were sold in this region. Due to heavy traffic congestion, the vehicle stops and starts for more number of times, which leads to incomplete charging of the battery

The top three emerging trends driving the global motorcycle batteries marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of moldable batteries

Fuel cells to replace batteries in motorcycle

Supercapacitors as next-generation batteries

Development of moldable batteries

The high cost of lithium-ion is leading the manufacturers to struggle to meet the cost hurdles, and the demand for advanced lead-acid technology is growing continuously. The lead-acid battery has its advantages over the lithium-ion battery. Lead-acid battery chemistry produces the least amount of heat when compared with other battery chemistries, and these batteries are fully rechargeable.

"The problem comes with fitting the battery into the packaging space. To solve this issue, Electriplast Corporation, a leader in conductive hybrid plastics, is redefining lead-acid batteries. A prototype of 12V lead-acid bipolar battery with Electriplast plates has been demonstrated by the company," according to Ganesh.

Fuel cells to replace batteries in motorcycle

When compared with other advancements, the advancements in battery technologies are moderate. Many organizations across the world are trying to develop fuel cells that can replace batteries. The fuel cell was developed in 1839, and internal combustion engines were also developed at the same time but the impact that both these technologies have today are different.

During the 1960s, the fuel cell was first used in Gemini space program after that it is was used in trial runs in buses and cars during the 1990s. Lower power output, bulky nature, and the high cost of development may be some of the major constraints for the progress.

Supercapacitors as next-generation batteries

The motorcycle battery will have a large number of charge, and discharge cycles and this charge and discharge process in lead-acid batteries is slow. Due to the numerous charge and discharge cycles, the chemical compounds inside the battery will be degraded over a period.

Currently, researchers are looking for alternative means to charge a battery and supercapacitors have been identified as a potential solution. Supercapacitor has a different storage mechanism. The energy in a supercapacitor is stored on the surface of the material, so chemical reactions are not involved in it.

Key vendors:

GS Yuasa International

Exide Technologies

ENERSYS

BS-Battery

