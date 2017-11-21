According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global Packaging Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global packaging market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth rate is due to the global change in demographics, such as increasing urbanization, growing number of the small households, rising middle-class population, and increasing aging population. The changes in the demographics have changed the consumer buying behavior and taste and preference of the consumers, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for packaged products.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global packaging market into five major segments by packaging type:

Board

Rigid plastic

Flexible

Metal

Glass

The top three segments of the global packaging market are discussed below:

Global board packaging market

The global board packaging market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of paperboard is owing to its easy recyclability and availability. For instance, in the US, the paper and paperboard have a recycling rate of more than 60%, which makes it a preferred material over other packaging materials.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst from Technavio, "The global board packaging market is expected to gain huge share in APAC, owing to the growing population, increase in demand for alcoholic beverages, and the growth of pharmaceutical companies. The growth in the adoption of bag-in-box packaging solution, manufactured using corrugated paper or paperboard, for packaging lubricants and beer will further fuel the demand for board packaging material

Global rigid plastic packaging market

Rigid plastic packaging includes a wide range of products, such as squeezable plastic tubes, cosmetic containers, HDPE and PET bottles, and household-care products like paints and adhesives. The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the growing consumer preference for low cost, lightweight, non-breakable, and easily moldable packaging solutions.

"The reduction in crude oil prices has further reduced the price of polymer resins, which in turn, has reduced the raw material prices for rigid plastic solutions and increased the profitability of vendors. In 2016, PET bottles, a product of rigid packaging solution, held the largest share in the packaging of beverages," says Sharan.

Global flexible packaging market

The global flexible packaging market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Flexible packaging is widely used in applications in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and retail industries. Thus, the growth of these industries is increasing the demand for flexible packaging solutions.

The easy molding ability of flexible plastic makes it a preferred material for the customization of the packaging of products as per the customer specifications. The growth in the pouch packaging market by food and lubricant packaging due to the low cost and lightweight is driving the demand for flexible packaging solutions.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Amcor

Ball

Bemis Company

Berry Global

DS Smith

International Paper

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

