Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022: Development of AR Platforms / Focus on Utility Factor / Adoption of Gesture Recognition in Smart Glasses

The "Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global smart glasses market to grow at a CAGR of 42.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is scope for varied players to venture in to smart glasses market. The smart glasses market remains unexplored and has a wide scope for varied players to venture in to market. Conventional eyewear manufacturers manufacture variables, which are targeted for use by sportspersons. Smart glasses are different from conventional glasses, considering the additional functionalities they possess. The smart glasses consist of sensors and wireless technology that are connected to various other smart wearables and devices, such as smartphone and smartwatches.
According to the report, one driver in the market is automation of operations. The automation of various processes in the manufacturing industry is reducing the need for human labor. According to the World Economic Forum 2016 held at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is underway and will based on fully automated industries and will eliminate millions of jobs over the next five to 10 years. It is expected that nearly 50% of the jobs in the US will be taken over by technology. With the increase in the automation of various operations, the workforce required for manufacturing activities will fall dramatically.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain market conditions. The author has identified certain pessimistic aspects to the smart glasses market. Though the market will witness a declining trend in terms of ASP of the device, the revenue will also witness a declining trend during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
- Scope for varied players to venture into smart glasses market
- Conversion of conventional glasses to smart glasses
- Patenting of technology
- Development of phone-based AR
- Development of AR platforms
- Focus on utility factor
- Adoption of gesture recognition in smart glasses
Key vendors
- DAQRI
- Epson
- ODG
- Optinvent
- Vuzix
Other prominent vendors
- Apple
- Laster Technologies
- Lenovo
- Magic Leap
- Microsoft
- Meta
- Oculus VR
- Sony
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Terminologies
Part 05: Introduction
Part 06: Market Landscape
Part 07: Market Sizing
Part 08: Five Forces Analysis
Part 09: Market Segmentation By OS
Part 10: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 11: Customer Landscape
Part 12: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 13: Regional Landscape
Part 14: Decision Framework
Part 15: Drivers And Challenges
Part 16: Market Trends
Part 17: Vendor Landscape
Part 18: Vendor Analysis
Part 19: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7xhl9/global_smart
