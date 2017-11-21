Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022: Development of AR Platforms / Focus on Utility Factor / Adoption of Gesture Recognition in Smart Glasses

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart glasses market to grow at a CAGR of 42.87% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Glasses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is scope for varied players to venture in to smart glasses market. The smart glasses market remains unexplored and has a wide scope for varied players to venture in to market. Conventional eyewear manufacturers manufacture variables, which are targeted for use by sportspersons. Smart glasses are different from conventional glasses, considering the additional functionalities they possess. The smart glasses consist of sensors and wireless technology that are connected to various other smart wearables and devices, such as smartphone and smartwatches.

According to the report, one driver in the market is automation of operations. The automation of various processes in the manufacturing industry is reducing the need for human labor. According to the World Economic Forum 2016 held at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is underway and will based on fully automated industries and will eliminate millions of jobs over the next five to 10 years. It is expected that nearly 50% of the jobs in the US will be taken over by technology. With the increase in the automation of various operations, the workforce required for manufacturing activities will fall dramatically.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain market conditions. The author has identified certain pessimistic aspects to the smart glasses market. Though the market will witness a declining trend in terms of ASP of the device, the revenue will also witness a declining trend during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Scope for varied players to venture into smart glasses market

Conversion of conventional glasses to smart glasses

Patenting of technology

Development of phone-based AR

Development of AR platforms

Focus on utility factor

Adoption of gesture recognition in smart glasses

Key vendors

DAQRI

Epson

ODG

Optinvent

Vuzix

Other prominent vendors

Apple

Google

Laster Technologies

Lenovo

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Meta

Oculus VR

Sony



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Terminologies



Part 05: Introduction



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Market Sizing



Part 08: Five Forces Analysis



Part 09: Market Segmentation By OS



Part 10: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 11: Customer Landscape



Part 12: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 13: Regional Landscape



Part 14: Decision Framework



Part 15: Drivers And Challenges



Part 16: Market Trends



Part 17: Vendor Landscape



Part 18: Vendor Analysis



Part 19: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7xhl9/global_smart





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716