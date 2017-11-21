Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has received a notification from Yucapia Companies, which owns 25.3% of the company's share capital, that is requested to be published on Nasdaq Iceland. The notification is as follows:



The Yucaipa Companies ("Yucaipa") sponsored the successful restructuring of Eimskipafelag Islands hf ("Eimskip") in 2009 and assisted to take Eimskip public in 2012.



After eight years, Yucaipa has decided to review its strategic options regarding retention of or a possible disposal of part or all of its stake in Eimskip.



Yucaipa have hired Deutsche Bank AG and its affiliates ("Deutsche Bank") and Fossar Markets hf. ("Fossar Markets") as advisors.



The strategic options for a potential sale may include a sale in full or in part either by a market placement or by a trade sale. Any market placement or trade sale is in the opinion of Yucaipa subject to favorable capital market conditions and general market environment.



To the extent you have any questions or queries on this topic, please reach out to the following Deutsche Bank and Fossar Markets representatives.



Deutsche Bank:



Stephen Plauché: +1-212-250-0874



Ashish Jhajharia: +44-20-754-72488



Fossar Markets:



Haraldur Thordarson: +354-522-4001



Steingrimur Finnsson: +354-522-4080