LOS ALTOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Tricentis, the leader in Continuous Testing and software test automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation for the third consecutive year. Tricentis is the only company that has appeared in Gartner's Test Automation Leaders quadrant for the last three consecutive years.

"Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the most innovative testing technology for accelerating software delivery," said Tricentis CEO, Sandeep Johri. "We feel that the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation notes a sea change in the software testing industry. Tricentis has been recognized as a Leader for the past three years, and in 2017, was the furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis. We believe that Tricentis Tosca is the next-generation Continuous Testing Platform and that the recognition as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation is a testament to our mission of transforming software testing."

Tricentis Tosca removes the bottlenecks teams experience with outdated, script-based testing tools. Tricentis Tosca's model-based test automation eliminates test maintenance overhead, reduces regression testing from weeks to minutes, and provides clear insight into the business risk of the application under test. The platform's ease of use is made possible with next-generation scriptless technology which assists organizations to achieve 90 percent risk coverage without the need for extensive technical knowledge.

As enterprise application portfolios grow, so do the complexities between legacy environments and their integrations with net-new applications. Tricentis Tosca integrates with, and extends existing test assets (HPE UFT, Selenium, SoapUI, etc.) and delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities for testing at the UI and API layer across desktop, web and mobile applications.

"The software testing industry has reached an inflection point," said Tricentis Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Wolfgang Platz. "Digital transformation and DevOps have significantly impacted the way software is being written and delivered -- testing cannot remain the same and expect to meet these changing business demands. Tricentis has built the next generation Continuous Testing Platform, and we're excited by Gartner's recognition. To us, Gartner's recognition is validation that our vision meets the future demands of software test automation."

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas E. Murphy, November 20, 2017.

